Paakiwaha Promo Monday November 9th 2020

Monday, 9 November 2020, 11:27 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective.

Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Hapai Te Hauora's General Manager of Māori Public Health Leadership, Jessikha Leatham Vlasic discusses the cannabis referendum results, calling for health-focused cannabis law reform.

Tracey Houpapa from the Federation of Māori Authorities talks US election results and their impact on effects on Māori business relations.

Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi was confirmed as the MP for Waiariki on Friday, following the long-awaited special votes results. He will be joined in the halls of power by Debbie Ngarewa Packer.

Janet McAllister from Child Action Poverty Group says over 50 prominent organisations have joined together to urge the government to raise income support by Christmas, in order to release families from dire poverty.

The board chair of the Te Kawerau Iwi Investment Trust, Edward Ashby, talks to Dale about their purchase of four schools in Auckland as part of the tribe's Treaty Settlement.

Labour MP Kelvin Davis discusses the historic switch from blue to red in the North.

And political commentator Sandra Lee discusses the Māori party doubling their numbers in the house.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

