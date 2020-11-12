Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Village Sounds Nz Launches With Premium Roster Of Local Artists

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 10:13 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

Thursday 12th November: The Village Sounds NZ booking agency today announces its opening, with a strong roster of local artists already attached. Village Sounds NZ is a joint venture between Village Sounds Australia, a leading Australian agency founded in 1999, and New Zealand’s CRS Music Management. The agency will represent the live touring of Australasian artists, nurturing artist careers across all genres. The New Zealand roster will include a host of well-known musicians, including Benee, Leisure, Teeks, Connan Mockasin, Church & AP, Vayne and many more.
 

Operating out of the CRS office in Morningside, Auckland, Village Sounds NZ will be managed by CRS’ Campbell Smith, with Julian Carswell (Laneway NZ Festival Director) as lead agent. 
 

Campbell Smith says: “CRS is delighted to join forces with Village Sounds Australia to launch Village Sounds New Zealand. For more than 20 years VS Australia has delivered the kind of skilled and creative representation for its roster that I have long admired and wanted to replicate in NZ. We will strive to deliver that same service for our clients here. I have known and worked with Paul Piticco and the VSA folks for many years and I have long regarded Julian Carswell to be the best booking agent in the country. We have a great team, an amazing artist roster to kick off with, and we are ready to go!”
 

Secret Sounds Co-CEO Paul Piticco adds: “Extremely proud to have found partners in New Zealand like Julian and Campbell. Campbell and I go way way back to when we shared an office in NYC and I think Julian’s ear for Kiwi talent is second to none. Having a contemporary and progressive agency in New Zealand, run by New Zealanders for the betterment of the local community is the same as how Village Sounds and Secret Sounds started in Australia. This bridge we have now built will create awesome opportunities for our rosters on both sides of the ditch to connect with more fans…. which is what it’s all about.”
 

The full roster for Village Sounds NZ can be viewed on their website www.villagesounds.nz. Village Sounds Australia’s roster includes Courtney Barnett, Vance Joy, Violent Soho, G Flip, Bernard Fanning, Cub Sport & DMA’S to name a select few.

 

Instagram / Website

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 818 Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 