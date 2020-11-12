Village Sounds Nz Launches With Premium Roster Of Local Artists

Thursday 12th November: The Village Sounds NZ booking agency today announces its opening, with a strong roster of local artists already attached. Village Sounds NZ is a joint venture between Village Sounds Australia, a leading Australian agency founded in 1999, and New Zealand’s CRS Music Management. The agency will represent the live touring of Australasian artists, nurturing artist careers across all genres. The New Zealand roster will include a host of well-known musicians, including Benee, Leisure, Teeks, Connan Mockasin, Church & AP, Vayne and many more.



Operating out of the CRS office in Morningside, Auckland, Village Sounds NZ will be managed by CRS’ Campbell Smith, with Julian Carswell (Laneway NZ Festival Director) as lead agent.



Campbell Smith says: “CRS is delighted to join forces with Village Sounds Australia to launch Village Sounds New Zealand. For more than 20 years VS Australia has delivered the kind of skilled and creative representation for its roster that I have long admired and wanted to replicate in NZ. We will strive to deliver that same service for our clients here. I have known and worked with Paul Piticco and the VSA folks for many years and I have long regarded Julian Carswell to be the best booking agent in the country. We have a great team, an amazing artist roster to kick off with, and we are ready to go!”



Secret Sounds Co-CEO Paul Piticco adds: “Extremely proud to have found partners in New Zealand like Julian and Campbell. Campbell and I go way way back to when we shared an office in NYC and I think Julian’s ear for Kiwi talent is second to none. Having a contemporary and progressive agency in New Zealand, run by New Zealanders for the betterment of the local community is the same as how Village Sounds and Secret Sounds started in Australia. This bridge we have now built will create awesome opportunities for our rosters on both sides of the ditch to connect with more fans…. which is what it’s all about.”



The full roster for Village Sounds NZ can be viewed on their website www.villagesounds.nz. Village Sounds Australia’s roster includes Courtney Barnett, Vance Joy, Violent Soho, G Flip, Bernard Fanning, Cub Sport & DMA’S to name a select few.

