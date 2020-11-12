Village Sounds Nz Launches With Premium Roster Of Local Artists
Thursday 12th November: The Village Sounds
NZ booking agency today announces its opening, with
a strong roster of local artists already attached.
Village Sounds NZ is a joint venture
between Village Sounds Australia, a leading Australian
agency founded in 1999, and New Zealand’s CRS Music
Management. The agency will represent the live touring of
Australasian artists, nurturing artist careers across all
genres. The New Zealand roster will include a host of
well-known musicians, including Benee, Leisure,
Teeks, Connan Mockasin, Church & AP, Vayne and
many more.
Operating out of the CRS office
in Morningside, Auckland, Village Sounds NZ
will be managed by CRS’ Campbell
Smith, with Julian Carswell
(Laneway NZ Festival Director) as lead
agent.
Campbell Smith says: “CRS is
delighted to join forces with Village Sounds Australia to
launch Village Sounds New Zealand. For more than 20 years VS
Australia has delivered the kind of skilled and creative
representation for its roster that I have long admired and
wanted to replicate in NZ. We will strive to deliver that
same service for our clients here. I have known and worked
with Paul Piticco and the VSA folks for many years and I
have long regarded Julian Carswell to be the best booking
agent in the country. We have a great team, an amazing
artist roster to kick off with, and we are ready to
go!”
Secret Sounds Co-CEO Paul Piticco
adds: “Extremely proud to have found partners in New
Zealand like Julian and Campbell. Campbell and I go way way
back to when we shared an office in NYC and I think
Julian’s ear for Kiwi talent is second to none. Having a
contemporary and progressive agency in New Zealand, run by
New Zealanders for the betterment of the local community is
the same as how Village Sounds and Secret Sounds started in
Australia. This bridge we have now built will create awesome
opportunities for our rosters on both sides of the ditch to
connect with more fans…. which is what it’s all
about.”
The full roster for Village Sounds NZ can be viewed on their website www.villagesounds.nz. Village Sounds Australia’s roster includes Courtney Barnett, Vance Joy, Violent Soho, G Flip, Bernard Fanning, Cub Sport & DMA’S to name a select few.