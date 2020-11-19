Combined Market Value Of FC Barcelona And Real Madrid Dropped To €1.7B, 23% Less Than Two Leading Premier League Clubs

Over the last two decades, football became a massive recession-proof industry generating billions of euros in profit across Europe. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that, facing clubs with significant revenue losses and considerable drops in their A-list players' valuation.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com, the combined market value of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona dropped to €1.7bn in 2020, 23% less than the two most-valuable Premier League clubs.

FC Barcelona Market Value Dropped to €878M, Real Madrid Slipped to Sixth place in Europe

With $4.24 bn and $4bn in brand value, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona ranked as the third and fourth most valuable sports brands worldwide. However, statistics show the team values of the two leading Spanish clubs plunged in 2020.

FC Barcelona topped the list of European football clubs with a $12.28 million average annual player salary in the season 2019/2020. However, the TransferMarkt data showed its team value dropped to €878 million this year, ranking the club in fourth place in Europe, behind Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Statistics show half of the FC Barcelona team players witnessed a substantial market value drops this year, with Lionel Messi leading the chart. The famous right-winger valuation plunged by 28% this year, landing at €100 million in October, the third-largest decrease in 2020. The TransferMarkt data also show Messi's market value has been continuously falling since May 2018, when it peaked at €180 million.

His teammate, Antoine Griezmann, the second most-valuable FC Barcelona player, also witnessed a €40 million loss in 2020, with his market value falling from €120 million in December 2019 to €80 million in October.

With €855 million in market value, Real Madrid slipped to sixth place among the leading European football clubs, behind Paris Saint-Germain. The club's left-winger Eden Hazard tops the list of the biggest market value drops this year.

In June 2019, while the Belgian footballer played for Chelsea, his market value amounted to €150 million, the highest figure in the career. However, by the end of 2019, this value dropped to €120 million. The year 2020 hasn't been easy for the famous left-winger, bringing a new significant drop in his market value. Statistics show Eden Hazard was worth €60 million in October, a 50% plunge since the beginning of the year.

Liverpool FC and Manchester City Hit €2.1B in Combined Team Value

Statistics show that Liverpool FC and Manchester City topped the list of the most expensive football teams in 2020, with €2.1bn in their players' combined market value.

The TransferMarkt data showed the market value of the Liverpool FC team rose to €1.08bn this year, despite substantial drops in the valuation of some of its highest-priced players. Statistics indicate the combined value of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the three most valuable Liverpool players, plunged by €60 million since the beginning of the year.

Manchester City ranked second among the most valuable football clubs in Europe, with €1.08bn in the combined market value of its players.

Club's most expensive player and the second most expensive footballer globally, Raheem Sterling, lost €32 million in market valuation this year. In December 2019, the famous left-winger was valued at €160 million. This figure plunged to €128 million in October, a 20% drop in ten months.

The market value of Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City's second most-expensive player, stood at €120 million last month, a €30 million drop since the beginning of the year. Bernardo Silva, the famous right-winger, witnessed a 20% plunge in its market value this year, with the figure falling to €80 million in October.

