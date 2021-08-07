Fight For Glory 2021 Features Two WKN World Title Bouts On Oct 23 In Malgrat De Mar, Spain

Two WKN World titles will be contested at “Fight for Glory” on Saturday, October 23 in Malgrat de Mar, which is a municipality in the province of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Samvel Babayan and Khyzer Hayat of Team Calvet will battle it out for the prestigious titles in their respective weight classes.

Babayan is set to challenge for WKN World flyweight title in oriental kickboxing. He previously challenged for WKN Gold, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision against Emanuele Tetti in April 2019. Earlier in his career he earned Spanish National title by unanimous decision against Daniel Orden.

Hayat is scheduled to contest out for WKN World lightweight title in Muay Thai. He as well held Spanish title earned by unanimous decision against Jose Quevedo.

The names of contenders taking on Babayan and Hayat, as well as the list of undercard bouts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The promoter of the event is Jordi Calvet, who is a former champion himself, and now trainer of a new generation of kickboxing champions from Spain, including reigning WKN super welterweight titleholder Jordi Requejo, WKN European lightweight champion Antonio Campoy, among others.

WKN World flyweight title, oriental rules

Samvel Babayan vs TBA

WKN World lightweight title, Muay Thai

Khyzer Hayat vs. TBA

