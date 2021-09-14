Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Kid Laroi Announces His First Ever Australia & New Zealand Headline Shows As Part Of His End Of The World Tour

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Sony Music

Handsome Tours, TEG Live and Sony Music Australia are excited to announce that The Kid LAROI will return to Australia and New Zealand in May/June 2022 for his first ever headlining tour.

Fresh off the heels of his debut VMA performance and sold out NYC show at Irving Plaza, the END OF THE WORLD TOUR kicks off in the United States before heading across the globe. The Australia/New Zealand leg will begin Thursday 26th May in The Kid LAROI’s hometown of Sydney, before heading to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Wellington and Auckland.

Fans can look forward to The Kid LAROI performing hits from each chapter of the ARIA #1 project F*CK LOVE. See the full dates below.

Says LAROI of the tour: "I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all. It's always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won't ever forget. It's been a long time coming."

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 17th at 11AM local time. The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show. Fans are encouraged to visit their local venue’s website ahead of each show for the latest health and safety details and requirements for their date.

LAROI’s global tour announce follows the massive success of his F*CK LOVE mixtape project, which hit #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and made him the youngest ever Australian solo artist to reach the top spot. The project also hit #1 on US Billboard charts and the Top 40 in 17 countries. LAROI has 5 x Platinum singles and 9 x Gold singles in Australia, including his #1 hits ‘WITHOUT YOU’ and ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber), as well as over 3 billion global streams across his catalogue. Earlier this year, he broke the record for the longest non-consecutive weeks ever in the #1 Australian radio airplay slot with ‘WITHOUT YOU’, appeared on Jimmy Fallon, Ellen and SNL, and recently performed in front of thousands at the UK’s Reading festival.

The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates
Australia

26 May 2022 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena 
30 May 2022 – Perth – RAC Arena 
01 June 2022 – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre 
03 June 2022 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena 
06 June 2022 – Brisbane – Riverstage

New Zealand

10 June 2022 – Wellington – TSB Arena
11 June 2022 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Telstra Plus Pre-Sale

begins Wed 15 Sep at 11am (local time) 
at www.telstra.com/music

General Public On Sale 
begins Fri 17 Sep, 11am (local time)
at handsometours.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sony Music on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 