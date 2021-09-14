The Kid Laroi Announces His First Ever Australia & New Zealand Headline Shows As Part Of His End Of The World Tour

Handsome Tours, TEG Live and Sony Music Australia are excited to announce that The Kid LAROI will return to Australia and New Zealand in May/June 2022 for his first ever headlining tour.

Fresh off the heels of his debut VMA performance and sold out NYC show at Irving Plaza, the END OF THE WORLD TOUR kicks off in the United States before heading across the globe. The Australia/New Zealand leg will begin Thursday 26th May in The Kid LAROI’s hometown of Sydney, before heading to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Wellington and Auckland.

Fans can look forward to The Kid LAROI performing hits from each chapter of the ARIA #1 project F*CK LOVE. See the full dates below.

Says LAROI of the tour: "I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all. It's always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won't ever forget. It's been a long time coming."

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 17th at 11AM local time. The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show. Fans are encouraged to visit their local venue’s website ahead of each show for the latest health and safety details and requirements for their date.

LAROI’s global tour announce follows the massive success of his F*CK LOVE mixtape project, which hit #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and made him the youngest ever Australian solo artist to reach the top spot. The project also hit #1 on US Billboard charts and the Top 40 in 17 countries. LAROI has 5 x Platinum singles and 9 x Gold singles in Australia, including his #1 hits ‘WITHOUT YOU’ and ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber), as well as over 3 billion global streams across his catalogue. Earlier this year, he broke the record for the longest non-consecutive weeks ever in the #1 Australian radio airplay slot with ‘WITHOUT YOU’, appeared on Jimmy Fallon, Ellen and SNL, and recently performed in front of thousands at the UK’s Reading festival.

The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates

Australia

26 May 2022 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

30 May 2022 – Perth – RAC Arena

01 June 2022 – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

03 June 2022 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

06 June 2022 – Brisbane – Riverstage

New Zealand

10 June 2022 – Wellington – TSB Arena

11 June 2022 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Telstra Plus Pre-Sale

begins Wed 15 Sep at 11am (local time)

at www.telstra.com/music

General Public On Sale

begins Fri 17 Sep, 11am (local time)

at handsometours.com

