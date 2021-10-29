Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Snake Bite Whisky, Welcome You To The Creep Show

Friday, 29 October 2021, 6:44 am
Press Release: Snake Bite Whisky

28/10/2021, Brisbane, Australia.

Australia’s number one Heavy Outlaw Sleaze Rock band, Snake Bite Whisky, release the third single and video off their critically acclaimed second album, Black Candy which was released globally by Sliptrick Records (Europe) on the 30th Of March, 2021.

‘Creep Show’ is a celebration of the outcasts of society, the weird and wonderful, strange and sexy. The song sonically twists from outlaw country style vocals on the verses to sleaze metal in the pre-chorus and chorus. The video itself is full of striking black and white visuals and outlandish, dark, sexy characters cavorting to the lounge band from hell. Evocative imagery pulls from classic horror tropes to portray the over the top insanity of the Creep Show and is the sleaze rock anthem for Halloween.

The band state,”We wanted to do something different than our other video’s in style and tone and make it creepy and sexy. The song is about being different and subcultures that exist outside of the mainstream which is where we and a lot of our fans exist so this is for them”.

The video was shot by Josh Hickie and directed by Kyel Golly of the No.One Network who has directed the bands previous video’s for ‘Down In The Dirt’,’Last Man Standing’, ‘Hammered’ and ‘Choke’. Original band member, Nick Dysart returns on guitar for the video with the departure of Laggy from the band prior to the video being shot.

The clip was filmed on location in Brisbane, Australia and features performances by Australian models Kannibal Kat, Heaven Arici, Jade Nightshade, K Belle and Harley .

‘Black Candy’ has received rave reviews from media outlets across the globe, extensive global radio play and charted on the Italian iTunes Top 100 all genre album charts at 98.

Snake Bite Whisky are:

Jay R - Vocals, Stacii Blake - Bass, ? - Guitars, Danny Sharkz - Drums.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/Xbck_OCOMZY 

Black Candy order link:

CD:

https://deadpulse.com/product/snake-bite-whisky-black-candy/

Creep Show on iTunes/Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/it/artist/snake-bite-whisky/1008536753?l=en

Creep Show on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/3P7nowuikAW5mFXyIqmcCJ

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Snake Bite Whisky on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 