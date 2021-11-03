‘Chasing The Sun’ The Lead Single From Rei’s Brand New Album 'Enjoy The Ride'

Download Chasing The Sun Here

Rei is stoked to present to you part one of his brand new album ‘Enjoy The Ride’ (Releasing Nov 12th).

The lead single 'Chasing The Sun', is a summer drenched up-tempo pop tune featuring the sweet vocals of Aus based/Kiwi born Isadora. This roadie ready tune has everything you need, RnB drums, pop melodies and reggae strums. Vibes on vibes!

Enjoy The Ride pt.1 includes his 2021 radio hit Hoki Mai / Come Back (#2 on NZ Hot Charts). Rei has been surfing a couple of swells ahead of the current wave of Aotearoa te reo music. His new album continues to solidify his spot on the cutting edge, flipping effortlessly between languages over international quality production, ensuring that te reo Māori is current in Aotearoa music. The NZ on Air supported album crosses from rap, to pop, to R&B and back again, showing Rei’s diversity and musical prowess.

Rei has had a big 2021, touring the country with Sweet Mix Kids, as well as playing at festivals such as AUM, Kotahi, Splore and Newtown Festival, not to mention opening for Netsky at his sold-out arena show. Oh, and he hit #9 on the NZ Shazam charts too. Get on the waka here!

