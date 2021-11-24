Silver Ferns To Contest Netball Quad Series In January

The Silver Ferns will travel to London in January for the Vitality Netball International Quad Series against hosts the Vitality Roses, Australian Diamonds and South Africa’s SPAR Proteas.

Subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the four international sides will take to the court on 15, 16, 18 and 19 January at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Teams will play each other head-to-head once, with a third and fourth place game and a final to decide the victorious nation.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the series was an important part of the squad’s preparation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which get underway in July 2022.

“To be able to open the year with the Quad Series against three other world class teams is going to be hugely beneficial for our squad,” Taurua said.

“With the uncertainty that Covid-19 has continued to bring to the international sporting landscape it’s really important to get as much on court competition as we can as we continue to build towards the Commonwealth Game in Birmingham.”

All matches from the Netball Quad Series will be broadcast live on Sky Sport in New Zealand.

The Silver Ferns trials camp will be held in Wellington 15-17 December with the Silver Ferns team to be announced for the Netball Quad Series at the end of the camp.

Netball Quad Series Schedule (all in NZ time)

Sunday 16 January

3.00am - England vs South Africa

5.15am - Silver Ferns vs Australia

Monday 17 January

3.00am - Australia vs South Africa

5.15am - Silver Ferns vs England

Wednesday 19 January

6.30am - Silver Ferns vs South Africa

8.30am - England vs Australia

Thursday 20 January

6.30am - 3rd vs 4th

8.30am - Final

