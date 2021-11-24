Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns To Contest Netball Quad Series In January

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 6:13 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

The Silver Ferns will travel to London in January for the Vitality Netball International Quad Series against hosts the Vitality Roses, Australian Diamonds and South Africa’s SPAR Proteas.

Subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the four international sides will take to the court on 15, 16, 18 and 19 January at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Teams will play each other head-to-head once, with a third and fourth place game and a final to decide the victorious nation.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the series was an important part of the squad’s preparation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which get underway in July 2022.

“To be able to open the year with the Quad Series against three other world class teams is going to be hugely beneficial for our squad,” Taurua said.

“With the uncertainty that Covid-19 has continued to bring to the international sporting landscape it’s really important to get as much on court competition as we can as we continue to build towards the Commonwealth Game in Birmingham.”

All matches from the Netball Quad Series will be broadcast live on Sky Sport in New Zealand.

The Silver Ferns trials camp will be held in Wellington 15-17 December with the Silver Ferns team to be announced for the Netball Quad Series at the end of the camp.

Netball Quad Series Schedule (all in NZ time)

Sunday 16 January
3.00am - England vs South Africa
5.15am - Silver Ferns vs Australia

Monday 17 January
3.00am - Australia vs South Africa
5.15am - Silver Ferns vs England

Wednesday 19 January
6.30am - Silver Ferns vs South Africa
8.30am - England vs Australia

Thursday 20 January
6.30am - 3rd vs 4th
8.30am - Final

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 