Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZIFF Short Film Collections Available For Online Viewing

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: NZ International Film Festival

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival has today announced that its two shorts collections are available for viewing online until 5 December 2021

“Plans to make the collections available online have been underway for the past month and following the closing nights of the festival in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, these two collections are now available.” said NZIFF General Manager Sally Woodfield.

NZIFF was committed to ensuring these short films were seen widely in cinemas around the country, and both collections are still screening in regional centres, but the film festival has also been working to provide opportunities for the wider community to see these films.

“A big thanks goes to the filmmakers who have provided us the rights to screen these films online.”

This year has been an exceptional year for the shorts programmes with four talented wāhine scooping major awards. In New Zealand’s Best 2021, the Vista Group Award for Best Short Film was jointly awarded to When We Were Kids and Washday. Auckland director Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu and Wellington director Kath Akuhata-Brown shared the cash prize of $7500.

Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu also received the Auckland Live Spirit of The Civic Award of $4000. The prize is awarded to a filmmaker whose work indicates the possibility of a feature made by them being of the stature and quality to open a Festival at Auckland’s The Civic in the future.

The Creative New Zealand Emerging Talent Award, an award that recognises a fresh voice, filmmaking that gives life to stories of those less often represented in film, or that speaks to new or existing audiences in different way, was awarded to Tūī. Director Awa Puna received a cash prize of $4000.

The Audience Choice Award for New Zealand's Best 2021 went to Datsun, directed by Mark Albiston. Mark will receive a 25% share of the box office takings from the New Zealand's Best 2021 screenings in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and online.

In the tenth annual Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts competition, filmmaker Maruia Jensen’s film Disconnected took out the Wellington UNESCO City of Film Award for Best Film ($3000 cash prize) and the Letterboxd Audience Choice Award with a cash prize of $1000.

NZIFF thanks the New Zealand Film Commission for their support in hosting these collections online. New Zealand’s Best 2021 and Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts are available to rent now until Sunday 5 December with a ticket price of $11.00 per collection.

New Zealand’s Best can be watched here

Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts can be watched here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ International Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 