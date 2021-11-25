New Gold Standard Kea Aviary Launches Staglands 50th Anniversary 2022 Celebrations

Staglands Wildlife Reserve are kick starting their 50th Anniversary 2022 celebrations with the opening of a new gold standard Kea Aviary.

Kea (R. Anderson)

The aviary replaces the original aviary, built in the mid 1970’s, which at the time led the way as one of the first walk-through aviaries in New Zealand. Its’ pioneering design enabled visitors to get up close and personal to these iconic NZ native birds and immerse themselves in a likeness to their natural environment. At the same time the interaction with visitors proved hugely enriching for the kea, who are well known for their intelligence and inquisitiveness. Such was the success of this aviary, that walk-through kea aviaries are now recognized as the gold standard in aviary design.

Our new aviary has been 6 months in the making. At approximately three times the size of the original aviary, encompassing a lofty expansive, roof, viewing windows, ponds, bespoke housing, and natural planting throughout, it really is a design, fit for the next 50 years!

Initially it will be home to our kea, Keko the pukeko and paradise ducks who will be released back into the aviary on December 7th.

Quite what they will make of their new surroundings will be interesting to witness.

