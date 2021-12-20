Statement From Glenn Moore, Head Coach Black Ferns

I welcome NZ Rugby’s supplementary review of the culture and high-performance environment in the Black Ferns.

As head coach of the Black Ferns my priority is the wellbeing of everyone involved in the Black Ferns team and achieving a healthy balance between the pressures that come from preparing and competing at an elite level of sport and achieving success at pinnacle events within a supportive environment.

I am committed to assisting with all aspects of this review to achieve a positive outcome and ensure we have robust support systems in place for the whole team, including players, coaches, and management.

This review is particularly important as the Black Ferns accelerate preparations for the Rugby World Cup 2022.

