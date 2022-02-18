Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Four Brand New Mediaworks Radio Stations Available Exclusively On Rova

Friday, 18 February 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

MediaWorks’ digital brand rova has launched four new music+ stations for lovers of new music.

Thanks to the support of NZ On Air, under the rova Discovery brand, three of MediaWorks’ favourite radio brands have added stations dedicated to new music. Mai Heatseekers, George Latest Bangers and The Edge Fresh Hits curate the latest playlist additions alongside even newer tracks, giving listeners the opportunity to discover new music first.

The fourth station - Kiwi Discovery - is solely dedicated to the latest NZ music releases. From Aotearoa’s most established artists to the up and comers, Kiwi Discovery is a place for listeners to hear some of the newest music our country has to offer.

To increase engagement with local content, MediaWorks will identify fans using rova for music discovery, and target them with messaging to engage further with new Kiwi music.

MediaWorks Head of Digital Audio Richie Culph says, “From the design of our rova app to the content we create and curate, rova is Kiwi and proud. Creating the rova Discovery stations provides our users with more exclusive listening options built with the DNA of New Zealand’s favourite audio brands and even more opportunities to engage with Kiwi content.”

As well as an offering of new stations, rova continues to cement itself as the home of original Kiwi podcasts in 2022. Yesterday rova partner podcast Raising The Curve was ranked the number one debut New Zealand-made original podcast in the January 2022 New Zealand Podcast Ranker. Grey Areas, hosted by the iconic Petra Bagust, will launch on March 10 with Petra being joined by guests including Karen Walker, Jacquie Brown, Robyn Malcolm, Miriama Kamo, Dr Lara Briden and Robert Rakete. The second season of Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History which will cover from 1996 -2015 is currently in production and will be released later this year. Furthermore, there are several other rova original podcasts in development from the team behind Today FM which will be released in the coming months.

Earlier this week it was announced that rova has also welcomed four prestigious Radio New Zealand National stations to the family with Tahi, National, Concert and Pacific also available to stream on the app and online. MediaWorks is keen to engage with independent radio stations who would like to join the platform. Expressions of interest can be made via this online form.

You can download the rova app to your mobile or access all of the content online at rova.nz.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 