Four Brand New Mediaworks Radio Stations Available Exclusively On Rova

MediaWorks’ digital brand rova has launched four new music+ stations for lovers of new music.

Thanks to the support of NZ On Air, under the rova Discovery brand, three of MediaWorks’ favourite radio brands have added stations dedicated to new music. Mai Heatseekers, George Latest Bangers and The Edge Fresh Hits curate the latest playlist additions alongside even newer tracks, giving listeners the opportunity to discover new music first.

The fourth station - Kiwi Discovery - is solely dedicated to the latest NZ music releases. From Aotearoa’s most established artists to the up and comers, Kiwi Discovery is a place for listeners to hear some of the newest music our country has to offer.

To increase engagement with local content, MediaWorks will identify fans using rova for music discovery, and target them with messaging to engage further with new Kiwi music.

MediaWorks Head of Digital Audio Richie Culph says, “From the design of our rova app to the content we create and curate, rova is Kiwi and proud. Creating the rova Discovery stations provides our users with more exclusive listening options built with the DNA of New Zealand’s favourite audio brands and even more opportunities to engage with Kiwi content.”

As well as an offering of new stations, rova continues to cement itself as the home of original Kiwi podcasts in 2022. Yesterday rova partner podcast Raising The Curve was ranked the number one debut New Zealand-made original podcast in the January 2022 New Zealand Podcast Ranker. Grey Areas, hosted by the iconic Petra Bagust, will launch on March 10 with Petra being joined by guests including Karen Walker, Jacquie Brown, Robyn Malcolm, Miriama Kamo, Dr Lara Briden and Robert Rakete. The second season of Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History which will cover from 1996 -2015 is currently in production and will be released later this year. Furthermore, there are several other rova original podcasts in development from the team behind Today FM which will be released in the coming months.

Earlier this week it was announced that rova has also welcomed four prestigious Radio New Zealand National stations to the family with Tahi, National, Concert and Pacific also available to stream on the app and online. MediaWorks is keen to engage with independent radio stations who would like to join the platform. Expressions of interest can be made via this online form.

You can download the rova app to your mobile or access all of the content online at rova.nz.

© Scoop Media

