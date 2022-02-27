A Sculpture Exhibition By Ben Young

EXHIBITION DATES: MARCH 17-APRIL 7, 2022

Black Door Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new sculptures in glass, concrete and steel from the studio of Ben Young.

Reconnect is an exhibition that questions our connection to the land and modern society’s increasing disconnect from nature.

“In a world that is constantly changing with huge strains upon the environment, advances in technology and now a global pandemic…more than ever I am questioning our connection to the land and modern society’s increasing disconnect from nature.”- Ben Young.

Ben Young favours coastal landscapes with the ocean as a recurring motif in his work. An avid surfer himself, the ocean is where the artist can be found when he is not in the studio. His time spent in nature is integral to fuelling his inspiration as well as grounding his outlook in an appreciation for the beauty of the world around us.

For the artist, what began as personal and single expression for the unbridled beauty of the sea has developed into an art practise that explores the many and collective perspectives of the relationship between man and nature.

Each of Young’s sculptural works are hand crafted from clear sheet float glass, concrete and steel. It is surprising to discover that no computer aids or high-tech machinery is used in the making of these intricate, flawless and highly technical pieces. The use of industrial materials to form his natural scenes is a critical choice and not taken lightly, leading the viewer to reflect on the impact of such materials and the ongoing industrialisation of the natural world.

Ben Young hopes his sculptures can remind us of how essential it is to reconnect, reassess and forge a new path for future generations. It is said that we are the first generation to the feel the effects of climate change and the last generation who can do something about it. Reconnect aims to draw our attention to the urgency of now.

This exhibition is free to view and open to the public during the following hours:

Monday - Friday, 10.00am - 5.00pm

Saturday, 10.00am - 4.00pm

Sunday, 11.00am - 3.00pm



