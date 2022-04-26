One Of The UK's Funniest Comedians Returns! Sarah Millican Announces NZ Tour 2023

The hilarious award-winning comedian and writer, Sarah Millican announces her brand new show Bobby Dazzler coming to New Zealand in January 2023. The tour will take her throughout New Zealand with tickets going on sale Friday 29 April at 9am.

In this, her sixth international tour, you’ll learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

Sarah has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh.

Sarah established herself as one of the leading talents of the British Comedy scene by winning the Best Newcomer Award at the 2008 Edinburgh Fringe. In the subsequent years, she has gone on to host three series of her critically acclaimed BBC2 series The Sarah Millican Television Programme, for which she received two BAFTA nominations and has become a familiar face on primetime shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo and The Royal Variety Performance.

In October 2017 she released her first book, How To Be Champion, and launched the Standard Issue podcast, a smart, funny magazine-style show made for women by women. In 2019 she devised and hosted panel show Elephant in the Room for BBC Radio 4. Series two is being recorded in late 2020 and will hit the airwaves in 2021.

Alongside her television and radio work Sarah is one of the foremost touring comedians in the UK. Her last tour, Control Enthusiast, was seen by over 245,000 people in the UK and Ireland and went on to tour Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In total Sarah’s five previous tours have been seen by over one million people in 14 different countries.

Tickets for Bobby Dazzler go on sale at 9am on Friday 29 April at bohmpresents.com

