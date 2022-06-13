Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ngā Tohu O Matariki O Te Tau 2022 – Live Broadcast On Whakaata Māori

Monday, 13 June 2022, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

The very best of te ao Māori will be recognised at Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2022 – the sixth annual Matariki Awards - to be broadcast live from Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington on Tuesday 14 June 2022 at 8.00 PM.

After two years of disruption caused by the pandemic Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2022 promises to be a glittering occasion attended by the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro, te Kiingi Māori Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, iwi leaders, Government Ministers, Members of Parliament and leading lights from all spheres of te ao Māori.

Matariki is a celebration of culture, language and people so it is fitting that Whakaata Māori, in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri, celebrates and promotes the unique contributions made by the recipients of these awards.

Past recipients include Professor Rawinia Higgins, Stacey Morrison, Taika Waititi, Mike King, Six60, Witi Ihimaera and Ahorangi Derek Lardelli.

There are nine categories equating to each of the stars of Matariki with one of the recipients being honoured with the Supreme Award.

The categories and sponsors are:

· Hiwaiterangi: Award for Young Achiever – Te Kura

· Tipuānuku: Award for Education – University of Canterbury

· Waitī: Award for Health and Science

· Ururangi: Award for Sport - Nz Sports Collective

· Waitā: Award for Business and Innovation – Whakaata Māori

· Waipunarangi: Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

· Matariki: Award for Community Te Mātāwai

· Tipuārangi: Award for Arts and Entertainment – Toi Aotearoa

· Te Huihuinga o Matariki – Award for Lifetime Achievement Te Māngai Pāho

· Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea - Supreme Award Te Puni Kōkiri

Watch Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2022 at 8.00 PM Tuesday 14 June on Whakaata Māori, Maori+ and māoritelevision.com

