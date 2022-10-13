Shudder Releases Action-packed Trailer For The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released today the trailer for The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. Based on the popular competition reality show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, the series will debut on Tuesday, October 25 on Shudder and AMC+ with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly.

“We are so thrilled to bring back some of our favourite stars from previous seasons of the show for this new series, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the shocking lengths we go to in order to find out who among them is the true Titan of Dragula! The alchemy of combining our favourite judges, challenges, themes, and cast members from previous seasons all in one titanic series is a dream come true for us. We can’t wait for viewers to be blown away by this new format and the incredible artistry our drag monsters have brought to the competition.” - Dracmorda Boulet + Swanthula Boulet

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans brings together some of the most popular drag icons from the show’s previous seasons competing in a grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for a one hundred-thousand-dollar grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour, and the first ever “Dragula Titans” crown and title.

Featuring a specially built “underworld” set and a brand new format, the series is packed with so many stunning twists and turns that contestants began to affectionately refer to the show as “Gagula” during filming. While The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans feels “elevated” compared to a regular season, fans will feel right at home watching the spinoff, which the Boulet Brothers consider to be “truly the most compelling content we’ve created to date.”

The drag monsters set to return are Abhora, Astrud Aurelia, Erika Klash, Evah Destruction, HoSo Terra Toma, Kendra Onixxx, Koco Caine, Melissa Befierce, Victoria Elizabeth Black and Yovska. There will also be a rotating cast of guest judges from the show’s past and present, including horror icon Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows), Justin Simien (director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film), David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad), pop metal princess Poppy, drag superstars Alaska and Katya, and horror royalty Joe Bob Briggs (The Last Drive-In), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Jakob’s Wife) to name a few, with surprise guests making unannounced appearances along the way.

