Philadelphia Eagles To Host New Zealand’s First Official Team Watch Party In Auckland

NFL Team, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Houston Texans this Friday 4 November and for the first time Kiwis can get involved in an Official Eagles Game Watch Party, taking place in Auckland city.

Watch Parties are a part of regular football culture in the United States and the NFL’s new GM for Australia and New Zealand, Charlotte Offord is thrilled to be working with the Eagles to roll out the concept throughout Australasia.

The Official Eagles Watch Party will kick off from midday at The Fox on the Viaduct in Auckland and there will be lots of opportunities for fans to win incredible eagles prizes, enjoy some great traditional American food and watch the game with fellow Eagles fans. The event is totally free and the first 50 guests through the door will get free wings and Eagles merch!

Details

What: NZ’s first Official NFL Watch Party - Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans Where: The Fox on the Viaduct, 85/87 Customs Street West, Auckland When: Friday 4 November from Midday

The Philadelphia Eagles are invested in growing their fan base across Australia and New Zealand, having joined the recently established International Home Market Area Initiative in which NFL teams are granted access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

“Being an Eagles fan has no boundaries, so we are always looking for creative ways to grow the game and connect with new fans that bring them closer to the team,” said Jen Kavanagh, Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing, Philadelphia Eagles. “We are thrilled to be working with Charlotte Offord to bring the excitement of Eagles football to the Auckland community for its first Official Eagles Watch Party. Friday’s event will be one of many touchpoints to come as we look to further establish a visible and growing presence for Eagles fans in New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

