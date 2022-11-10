First Show Announced For 2023 Hamilton Arts Festival

Hot off the heels of a rebrand, the Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa (formerly Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival) have announced The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction as the first show from its long awaited 2023 programme.

Originally scheduled for this year’s festival line-up, which was canceled due to Covid-19 related event restrictions, the show features a star studded list of Kiwi musicians including Tami Neilson, Laughton Kora (Kora), Milan Borich (Pluto) and Booga Beazley (Head Like a Hole) performing the soundtracks from two of cult director Quentin Tarantino’s best loved films.

The show will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm at the Hamilton Gardens Rhododendron Lawn. Early Bird tickets are on sale now via the festival’s new website (www.hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz).

NAME CHANGE REFLECTS FESTIVAL’S GROWTH

The show is the first to be announced from the newly rebranded festival’s 2023 programme.

According to Festival Director Geoff Turkington, Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa more closely reflects the regional arts festival’s position of national significance.

“Not only has our presence grown locally but the festival has also evolved into a destination in its own right with visitors traveling from all over New Zealand Aotearoa to experience it.”

For over 25 years, the festival has been Waikato's premiere arts event, bringing together iconic local events like Sunset Symphony and Summer Shakespeare with big name national and international shows.

The rebrand is accompanied by a change in the way the festival looks and feels, with a new website, logo and 2023 programme to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

TOI ORA KI KIRIKIRIROA

The te reo translation ‘Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa’, was chosen by Rahui Papa, a tribal leader, historian for Kiingitanga, and Co-Chair of Pou Tangata, National Iwi Chairs Forum.

‘Toi Ora’ appears in the Paimaariri karakia and comes from Kiingi Taawhiao tongikura (a proverb made famous by Tāwhiao the second Māori king) which roughly translates as:

“Grow the treasure, sustain the treasure, develop the treasure, the treasure that stems from Hawaik”’.

In the context of the festival, ‘Toi Ora’ can be seen as looking after the wellbeing of the arts in Kirikiriroa.

The full programme is set to be announced on the 24th of November and has been described as ‘a joyous fusion of new shows alongside some of the most eagerly awaited shows from last year’s ill-fated programme’ by Festival Director Geoff Turkington.

