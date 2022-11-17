Get Paid To Test Luxury Advent Calendars This Christmas (Worth NZ$2,000)

BEAUTY PIE is hiring an official advent calendar tester to review luxury Christmas calendars - from Fortnum & Mason, and Astrid & Miyu, to their very own beauty and skincare calendar

The lucky applicant will get paid NZ$580 for rating and reviewing each one and reporting back to the festive team at BEAUTY PIE

Applications are now open for those who love everything about Christmas and consider themselves calendar connoisseurs.

If you love Christmas and advent calendars, BEAUTY PIE has just launched your dream job. The beauty brand is now hiring an official Luxury Advent Calendar Tester to review some of the most luxurious advent calendars available this Christmas (some of which have already sold out).

The lucky applicant will receive calendars worth over NZ$2,000 and will also be paid NZ$580 in return for rating and reviewing the following deluxe advent calendars:

BEAUTY PIE’s Latest & Greatest 12-Day Set: includes a dozen products for luxury beauty lovers, with everything from plumping moisturisers to comforting candles.

Astrid & Miyu 12-Day Advent Calendar: a limited-edition kit worth over NZ$1,100, it is perfect for those who love exquisite jewellery.

Hotel Chocolat Large Advent Calendar: renowned for top quality and ethically-sourced cocoa, Hotel Chocolat is the GOAT when it comes to chocolate calendars. This Christmas countdown offers their best-sellers, plus festive treats and tiny tipples.

Cartwright & Butler Advent Calendar: shortbread, crackers, and chutneys? These are the best bits of Christmas in a calendar! Full of all the treats you could possibly need to get in the festive spirit.

Fortnum & Mason Tea Filled Wooden Calendar: featuring 24 teas from around the world, there is nothing more luxurious than a Fortnum & Mason countdown.

For most people, the beginning of the festive season is marked by opening the first door of their advent calendar. But gone are the days of advent calendars just bearing a little piece of chocolate. Now you can get anything and everything behind those festive doors - from lipsticks to premium gin, and so many more. In fact, there is so much hype around getting the best calendar on the market, that there have been over 4.3 million searches on Google for the ‘best advent calendar’ in the last year.

How to apply

Applications for the role are now open here https://www.beautypie.com/blog/posts/luxury-christmas-calendar-tester

The only job requirements are to have an impressive enthusiasm for Christmas; so if you go all out with Christmas decorations, you start playing Mariah Carey as soon as 1st November and if you’re that family member who wakes everybody else up on the big day - then BEAUTY PIE wants you.

Desired (but not essential) skills include being a lover of all things luxury, having an infectious love of the festive period, and being familiar with advent calendars beyond the traditional chocolate offerings.

After trialling each calendar, the lucky applicant will be required to rate them out of 10 and review them on various factors; including, quality of packaging, how festive they made them feel, and the products included. BEAUTY PIE wants to use the findings of the candidate’s important research to make sure their Christmas gifting options are always amongst the best out there.

The full job description and application form can be found here: https://www.beautypie.com/blog/posts/luxury-christmas-calendar-tester

