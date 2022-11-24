Breaking Stereotypes With Wāhine In Gaming Exhibition

MOTAT is opening a new exhibition for game creators and game players alike, Code Breakers: Women in Games opens on Saturday 3 December.

Created by ACMI, the exhibition offers a hands-on game zone to get stuck into an array of playable games. From indie through to commercial, these games are all made by women from Australasia including two of our own from Aotearoa. Alongside their games, each maker reflects on the sometimes-challenging journey they’ve made into this industry, traditionally dominated by men, revealing the human stories behind their games.

MOTAT Exhibitions Manager, Simon Gould said, “We are excited to bring stories of these awesome wāhine in gaming. It features ten game-makers and 14 different hands-on games for visitors to get inspired and educated on this rapidly changing digital space.”

From directors, producers, programmers, and developers, to digital artists, writers, and designers, Code Breakers offers something for everyone to enjoy and interact with. Fight in forests, wastelands, and mountains with Māori Pā Wars, join an animal clan in Armello, or race souped-up cars in Need for Speed: No Limits.

Aotearoa wāhine Maru Nihoniho and Katharine Neil feature in the exhibition along with their gaming mahi and experience. Alongside exploring the games they have created, it’s a chance to hear more about their work and how they got to where they are today.

MOTAT’s General Manager of Museum Experience, Sally Manuireva said, “I hope this inspires all children and young people who are interested in technology. As well as the fun and learning of gaming for MOTAT visitors, it’s great to be showcasing wāhine in gaming. Code Breakers helps carry a topical conversation of how we foster diversity and equal opportunities for women in Aotearoa.”

Are you ready to play?

© Scoop Media

