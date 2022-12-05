New General Manager Confirmed For Robinhood Stars

The Robinhood Stars have welcomed experienced marketing and commercial Manager Jane Bennett on board to take on the role as General Manager.

With a strong background in marketing and commercial operations, Bennett has strengths in relationship building, stakeholder engagement and a strong commercial acumen to bring to her new position. She also has global brand experience having worked for Coca-Cola Oceania since 2016, her latest position as Commercial Operations Senior Manager.

Bennett, who has been employed to oversee the day-to-day management of the Stars while building relationships with key stakeholders, said she was thrilled to be appointed to the role and was looking forward to becoming immersed within the Stars whānau and using her experience to benefit the Club.

“This opportunity presented itself and I’m excited about playing my part in the growth of the Stars as a Club and connecting with our wider netball community,” she said.

“Netball has always been a part of my life, as a player and supporter, so to be able to draw on that along with the business skills I bring and in my local community is something I’m really excited about.”

Stars Management Committee Member John Bongard said they were thrilled to have someone with Bennett’s experience and enthusiasm to step in as General Manager of the Stars.

“Jane brings a wealth of experience to the role which will be key to moving forward, and we look forward to seeing this next growth phase for our Club.”

The Club is the youngest in the ANZ Premiership with the South Auckland-based team introduced to the league in 2017. They have reached the ANZ Premiership Grand Final on two occasions.

Bennett will commence the role at the beginning of January with the Robinhood Stars to open their 2023 ANZ Premiership campaign at home against the Tactix on 6 March.

