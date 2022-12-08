She Moves Fitness Collective Wins Big At 2022 ExerciseNZ Awards

Waikato, Thursday 8th October 2022: It was a night of glitz, glamour and celebration for Waikato-based fitness company, She Moves Fitness Collective, at the recent 2022 ExerciseNZ Awards – with the female-led team taking out the Programme Excellence Award for the second year in a row.

She Moves owners and head trainers, Renee Norman and Jenna Smith, created the business to focus on creating online programmes for postpartum women to complete at home, after noticing a gap in the fitness market which revealed many women do not know how to safely return to exercise after giving birth.

“Jenna and I both studied exercise at university, and have many years of experience in the industry, and realised that many mums – including us! – were jumping back into pre-baby exercise programmes without any strategy to actually help our bodies heal from what can be a physically traumatic experience,” Renee explains.

The duo decided to “lean in to not knowing” and spent two years studying postpartum recovery and exercise to help develop programmes to specifically address this need.

Over the last five years, Renee and Jenna have built an online community of over 3,000 women across New Zealand – providing a progressive pathway for their members to heal postpartum whilst getting to where they want to be fitness-wise.

The ExerciseNZ Awards judges recognised Renee, Jenna and their team in their awards notes, crediting their expertise, programmes and marketing strategy as key factors in their award win:

Renee and Jenna present their programme very professionally and have worked hard to connect effectively with an educated team of dedicated health professionals. This, coupled with their marketing strategies, innate drive and evolving programme products, makes this a safe and welcoming community for all new mums.

The award process wasn’t an easy one, with a series of written and verbal applications, mystery shoppers and reference checks required to meet the application standards.

“It’s a daunting process but, in an unregulated industry where anyone can call themselves an exercise professional, it is important for us to be recognised by industry leaders like ExerciseNZ. It’s also a great confidence boost for our team who are constantly studying and upskilling to ensure our must-loved community are receiving programmes of a high standard,” says Jenna.

What’s next for She Moves? The ladies are looking to continue the business’s growth in 2023 by further developing its one-on-one training offerings, branching into new marketing channels, creating new workouts, and developing deeper connections with members.

