CMC Markets Extends Partnership With Variety To Help Kiwi Kids Thrive Amidst Rising Cost Of Living



Leading online trading platform, CMC Markets New Zealand, is proud to announce its 16th year supporting Variety – the Children’s Charity, as a sponsor of Variety’s Individual Grants programme.

After being involved in multiple initiatives, such as being founding sponsors of the Gold Heart Scholars Programme, CMC Markets is supporting the Individual Grants Programme for a second year until March 2023.

This provides access to basic essentials and opportunities for young New Zealanders experiencing financial hardship across the country. These include digital devices, medical and mobility equipment, beds and bedding, and extracurricular activities such as school camps.

The programme is founded to help meet the ever-growing needs of some of our most vulnerable families and communities, especially noting today’s financial environment, and plays into Variety’s mission of giving kids happier, healthier childhoods.

Variety Chief Executive, Susan Glasgow, says support from CMC Markets has been invaluable over the years.

“I am thrilled to work alongside Chris and the team at CMC Markets, and grateful for their support of children in Aotearoa who are experiencing poverty. CMC has been a committed partner and we're thankful for their unwavering commitment to our purpose of enabling children and young people to thrive.”

CMC Markets will also be providing additional support as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, and amplifying fundraising campaigns such as the current Christmas Appeal. Most recently, CMC Markets also donated excess furniture from its Auckland office (including chairs, desks and cupboards) to Mangere College, a Variety school partner, to help the students in their day-to-day education.

CMC Markets General Manager of New Zealand, Chris Smith, says their continued involvement with Variety after 16 years is an honour.”

“It’s a privilege to sponsor this programme for the second year in a row, and to deepen our much longer relationship with Variety. As the cost of living continues to rise, we’re proud to give more Kiwi kids the opportunities they need to flourish, and in turn, strengthen our local communities when they need it most.”

“The funding is a great way to support individual kids who may not have the same opportunities as the next child, by tailoring the support and providing for specific needs. It’s especially wonderful to watch how the grants impact different kid’s lives,” Smith says.

© Scoop Media

