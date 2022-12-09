Young Filmmakers Explore Social Anxiety In A Post-covid World

SOMEDAY CHALLENGE 10 WINNING FILMS

The Someday Challenge is back for 2022, with more teams entering this year and each film showcaseing youth voices and what they care about. This year’s judges have selected 10 winning films that display the strength and the creative power of Aotearoa’s youth.

The films in this year’s Someday Challenge touch on important issues such as Māharahara, which looks at social isolation and depression in a post-COVID world and what friends can do to reach out. Judges described Pounamu Production's work as “a very heartfelt, tragic, effective, powerful story about mental health that is all too common in Māori/ Pacific communities.”

The other winning films made by filmmakers between 9 and 25 years old, explore a range of subjects including the danger of overconsumption as seen in A Taste of Strawberry; holding onto cultural practices like Samoan dance style Siva Afi in a foreign land with Sustaining a Tradition; and the strength of whānau going through hardships like a parent with dementia in Star.

The films span genres that include animation, horror, documentary, drama, and film noir. These breath-of-fresh-air films give a direct insight into the thoughts, feelings and concerns of Aotearoa’s next generation. All ten winning films will be available to view online from the 5th of December, on someday.co.nz as well as Facebook, Youtube and Vimeo.

Since beginning in 2007, The Someday Challenge has kept it’s kaupapa of uplifting and encouraging young people to tell their own stories in their own way. Paired with nationwide workshops, there has been consistent support for Aotearoa’s creative voices starting from primary school age to 18–29 year-olds. These opportunities also include providing funding for emerging filmmakes to create their first short film with Someday Stories.



“I love that I could take an issue that I am passionate about and share it with a group of likeminded people. Also to have a platform to share the work those in our community are doing, and give them some recognition. People don't usually think about small parts and life forms of everyday life, so to be able to shine a light on this is something really special.”

- Quote from a filmmaker from The Someday Challenge.



The ten winning films were celebrated at this year's Someday Awards screening and award ceremony at Academy Cinemas in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland on Saturday 3rd of December. A range of special awards were presented including age group awards, Pasifika and Whakatipuranga Awards, an Auckland Award, a mentorship by Miss Conception Films as well as the Photogear Standout Winner. The winning films took home a total prize pool of over $10,000 worth of prizes. Check @theoutlookforsomeday on Instagram on the Monday 5th of December to see which films took home the awards.

The 10 winning films in The Someday Challenge 2022 present stories that are based on true events and tell tales of prevalent societal issues and experiences, working to remind us of what’s important in life, or how our choices affect not only us but generations to come.

The 10 winning short films this year are…

Māharahara - watch here.

Genre: Drama

A beautiful film that shows great insight into mental health and the importance of reaching out to friends.

Filmmakers: Pounamu Productions. (Papakura, Auckland)

Star - watch here.

Genre: Documentary

A touching insight into one family’s experience with dementia and how they stick together through music.

Filmmakers: Ranger Leary and Izzy Ashurst (Canterbury)

Aware - watch here.

Genre: Drama, PSA

A look at drug culture and how awareness and how you can take steps to ensure your safety.

Filmmakers: Ben Cushman, Flynn Grey, Lachie Clark, Izaac Beever, Ben Irving (Wellington)

Second Job - watch here.

Genre: Documentary

A look into Wellingtons art scene and the struggles local artists are up against to ensure they can continue to make art.

Filmmakers: Studio Halfgray (Wellington)

Change is Now - watch here.

Genre: Drama / Animation

An impressive animation about how we can make changes now to ensure our future.

Filmmakers: Sean Pivac, Alex Clendon, Carne Soper, Josh Head Justin Soulsby (Whangārei)

A Taste of Strawberry - watch here.

Genre: Horror

A provocative look at greed and overconsumption told through a high concept narrative.

Filmmakers: Luka Tomic, Stella Cooke, Luke Gorrie, Fletcher Oxford, Amber McNicol, Ash Montgomery (Bay of Plenty)

Saving Wings - watch here.

Genre: Documentary

An insightful film about butterflies that sheds light on the need to preserve these beautiful creatures.

Filmmakers: Zoe Hallet and Max Farr (Auckland)

Night of the Living Denim - watch here.

Genre: Horror, film noir

A fun film noir film that shows us that things are not often as scary as they seem, and that life can still be found in worn and old items.

Filmmakers: Isaac Giles, Sean Kilkelly, Xavier Giles, Bailey Giles, Lexie Daws, Grace Stapleton (Canterbury)

My Superpower - watch here.

Genre: Drama/PSA

An exciting and engaging film about how superpowers can be found in everyday people.

Filmmakers: Maxwell Andrews, Reuben Nash, Peter Rawstron (Mt Wellington, Auckland)

Sustaining a Tradition - watch here.

Genre: Documentary

A film highlighting the impressive Samoan dance style Siva Afi, and why it's important to a young dancer to keep the tradition alive.

Filmmakers: Braiden Leituala, Elijah Leituala (Te Atatū South, Auckland)

Someday Challenge Winning Films

Films premiere at 11am on Monday 5th December 2022

Available to watch online via the Someday website, Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo

Part of the innovative The Outlook for Someday project, The Outlook for Someday provides a supportive framework for participants to understand the filmmaking process.

As a sustainability film project for young people, The Outlook for Someday also includes a nationwide series of filmmaking workshops (Someday Workshops), a leadership and mentorship programme for young creative entrepreneurs (Someday Leaders), and an annual film challenge (Someday Film Challenge). With the objective to help grow a generation of sustainability storytellers, their ethos is one of creative freedom, inclusiveness, and talent development.

The Someday Challenge is made possible with the support of funding agencies; Ministry of Youth Development, Foundation North, Vista Foundation, Te Māngai Pāho, Auckland Council, Next Gen, Lotteries Commission and the Hynds Foundation.

The Outlook for Someday’s supporting partners are Whakaata Māori, Stephens Lawyers, Digital Pigeon, Photogear, Weta Workshop Unleashed, New Zealand Writers Guild, Miss Conception Films, El Framo, Random Graphix, Countdown and Academy Cinemas.

