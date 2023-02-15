Michael Hurst Is... The Golden Ass. A Tale Of Epic Proportions

After a sell out tour around New Zealand Michael Hurst is bringing his new solo show The Golden Ass to Auckland for a limited time. Hurst performed his hilarious adaptation of this notorious Roman novel to packed houses in over 30 venues across the motu, and has used this experience to develop his script even further.

Alongside writer Fiona Samuel, he has re-structured the piece into an epic 75 minute flow that carries the audience on a river of laughs. It is both subversive and uplifting.

Hurst will also be presenting THE GOLDEN ASS at the Hamilton Arts Festival on Feb 26 and March 2 and at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Taranaki on April 2.

Funny, outrageous and moving, this is the third solo piece Hurst has developed over the past few years.

“I love this kind of work. It’s like being at the coal face of acting. It’s exhilarating in that I get to bounce off and learn from audiences, and it’s great for the audiences because who doesn’t love a story about a person turning into a donkey?"

Michael Hurst’s new solo show THE GOLDEN ASS comes at you full force by way of ancient Rome & 'The White Lotus' - a fresh and funny take on human foibles through the ages.

Freely adapting from the notorious original written by Lucius Apuleius almost 2,000 years ago, Hurst takes audiences on a wild ride as ambitious author Lucius undergoes a magical transformation and learns the perils of getting what you ask for. Turned into an ass, Lucius experiences the world anew in hilarious and harrowing adventures, learning more as a donkey than he ever knew as a man.

A dazzling journey through a timeless world of witches, bandits, goddesses, circuses, slaves and sex, THE GOLDEN ASS is laugh-out-loud funny and subversively philosophical. A powerful plea for empathy in a world gone mad, as old as time and as fresh as tomorrow.

“Michael Hurst’s Golden Ass is a sensation! Don’t miss out”

THE GOLDEN ASS

Adapted & Performed by Michael Hurst

Additional Text by Fiona Samuel

Music & Original Direction by John Gibson

Designed by John Verryt



Hamilton Arts Festival

February 26, 7:30pm

March 2, 8pm

Stratford Shakespeare Festival

April 2, 2pm

Q Theatre

April 11 - 15, 7pm

Artworks Theatre, Waiheke

April 28 - 29, 7:30pm

Dolphin Theatre

May 5 - 6, 7:30pm

