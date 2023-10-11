Sen’s Historic Netball Broadcast Kicks Off With Diamonds Vs Silver Ferns Matchup

SPORTS Entertainment Network’s (SEN) commitment to netball will go to an all-new level this week, broadcasting two thrilling matchups between the Australian Diamonds and New Zealand Silver Ferns across the SEN network in Australia and New Zealand.

Excitingly, this will be the first time a netball match has been broadcast on the SEN airwaves in Australia, with the dynamic duo of Hannah Kuhar and Ash Brazill providing insightful commentary and expert analysis to guide listeners through every pass, shot, and goal.

Their combined knowledge and experience behind the microphone will ensure the SEN audience enjoys all the action from the Diamonds vs Silver Ferns games on Thursday 12 October in Melbourne and Sunday 15 October in Brisbane.

The netball action doesn’t stop there, with SEN also broadcasting the upcoming Diamonds vs South Africa series in Cairns (October 25) and Tasmania (October 29 & October 31).

Listeners can enjoy all the action on SEN including SENZ (New Zealand), SEN 1116am (Melbourne), SEN 1170am (Sydney), SENQ 693am (Brisbane), SEN Gold Coast 1620am, SEN SA 1629am, SEN WA 693am, SEN Tassie 1629am, the SEN app and more!

The commentary will give netball fans an insight into what they can expect heading into the 2024 Suncorp Super Netball competition, with the Melbourne Mavericks also hitting the airwaves to bring the game to an all-new audience.

SEN’s Group Radio Director Sam Thompson said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled than to have world-quality netball action available across SEN, including these highly anticipated Diamonds v Silver Ferns matchups. We are excited to have Hannah Kuhar and Ash Brazill at the helm, bringing their insightful commentary and expert analysis to our listeners. We look forward to delivering all the action and setting the stage for our netball coverage in the years to come."

© Scoop Media

