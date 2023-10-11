Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sen’s Historic Netball Broadcast Kicks Off With Diamonds Vs Silver Ferns Matchup

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Sports Entertainment Network

SPORTS Entertainment Network’s (SEN) commitment to netball will go to an all-new level this week, broadcasting two thrilling matchups between the Australian Diamonds and New Zealand Silver Ferns across the SEN network in Australia and New Zealand.

Excitingly, this will be the first time a netball match has been broadcast on the SEN airwaves in Australia, with the dynamic duo of Hannah Kuhar and Ash Brazill providing insightful commentary and expert analysis to guide listeners through every pass, shot, and goal.

Their combined knowledge and experience behind the microphone will ensure the SEN audience enjoys all the action from the Diamonds vs Silver Ferns games on Thursday 12 October in Melbourne and Sunday 15 October in Brisbane.

The netball action doesn’t stop there, with SEN also broadcasting the upcoming Diamonds vs South Africa series in Cairns (October 25) and Tasmania (October 29 & October 31).

Listeners can enjoy all the action on SEN including SENZ (New Zealand), SEN 1116am (Melbourne), SEN 1170am (Sydney), SENQ 693am (Brisbane), SEN Gold Coast 1620am, SEN SA 1629am, SEN WA 693am, SEN Tassie 1629am, the SEN app and more!

The commentary will give netball fans an insight into what they can expect heading into the 2024 Suncorp Super Netball competition, with the Melbourne Mavericks also hitting the airwaves to bring the game to an all-new audience.

SEN’s Group Radio Director Sam Thompson said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled than to have world-quality netball action available across SEN, including these highly anticipated Diamonds v Silver Ferns matchups. We are excited to have Hannah Kuhar and Ash Brazill at the helm, bringing their insightful commentary and expert analysis to our listeners. We look forward to delivering all the action and setting the stage for our netball coverage in the years to come."

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sports Entertainment Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 