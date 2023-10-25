Superstar Cellist Hauser Announces One New Zealand Show On His First-ever Solo World Tour

Founding member of 2Cellos, HAUSER is bringing his much-anticipated, first-ever worldwide solo tour Rebel with a Cello to New Zealand.

Armed with the momentum from his final sold-out 2Cellos tour, the superstar cellist and visual artist is launching the ultimate musical showcase, bringing his signature performance pyrotechnics alongside his romantic and soulful playing sound and style.

AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL

Following his wildly popular Beach Party and musical dreamscapes such as Alone Together, the Rebel with a Cello tour features a third act of rocking and rhythmic retro into modern globally influenced dance tracks from his new solo album, which is available worldwide, The Player.

The success of HAUSER himself extends far beyond his many millions of YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram followers with a devoted international fanbase. The Croatian cellist is a phenomenon that is one part virtuoso and the other, that of sheer, animal magnetism. For HAUSER’s fans, perhaps it is simply his ability to unify generations of music lovers.

Tickets go on sale Friday October 27 at 11:00am at www.tegdainty.com

Dance with him and experience the captivating magic.

