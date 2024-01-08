Taupō Museum Hosts Stunning Space Showcase

The latest interactive exhibition at Taupō Museum is truly out of this world.

The museum is hosting the Tūhura Tuarangi - Aotearoa in Space showcase from 11 January to 6 February.

Take a break from that scorching Taupō sun and check out the hands-on showcase which gives the opportunity to explore Aotearoa’s deep connections to space, from the earliest Polynesian navigators to the space technologies and research being developed in our own backyard.

Tūhura Tuarangi - Aotearoa in Space is packed with hands-on interactive activities to play, build, launch, and explode with your whole whānau. You can build a satellite, launch a rocket, and see how to create rocket fuel from water. Get up close with four-billion-year-old meteorites, recreate the astronomical cycles of our solar system, or even hold a part of a secret Russian spacecraft.

As part of the showcase, you can also share your hopes and dreams for what Aotearoa’s future in space might look like and how you can be a part of telling our space story.

This showcase started at Tūhura Otago Museum in Ōtepoti Dunedin and is now traveling nationwide. Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

