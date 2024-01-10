Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Experiencing The Silent Ground Of Being

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 11:26 am
Opinion: Martin LeFevre - Meditations

The afternoon was gray and chilly, with only the saddle-shaped opening to the canyon visible beyond town. For a few precious minutes however, the sun poked through as it neared the horizon in the western sky.

Brilliant orange light then flooded the land, illuminated the hills in the distance, and lit the sycamores around me in a golden glow.

Beyond interpretation or imagination, a reverential quality came over the land and flooded into one. One felt, as intensely as ever before, the love of the Earth and for the Earth.

Suddenly it began to sprinkle in the immediate vicinity. With the sun still shining near the horizon, a partial rainbow appeared over the hills. The brain became very quiet, with not a flutter of thought. It felt as if I wasn’t there. An ineffable sacredness suffused the land and infused the attentively quiet brain.

So why does the brain revert to the noise and suffering of thought rather than remain in the silence, emptiness and love of being? Is it a universal phenomenon?

With rare exceptions in our lives, the mental and emotional residues of thought dominate the brain. Thought is like the noise of a busy freeway that never stops, and barely slows, even during sleep.

Is it because the habit of psychological thought is tens of thousands of years old, and only so-called mystics experience states of seeing and being without the filter of symbols and memories?

Is it because we deeply fear the loss of the known, as knowledge and experience, and rarely fearlessly stand in the emptiness of being?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Is it because the human brain is ‘wired’ for symbolic activity, and the state of unmediated perception is an atypical exception, labeled ‘mystical experience?’

All the above probably. So must we resign to becoming zombies, and being surpassed by the thought machines man is making in his image?

Or can the brains of ordinary, serious individuals fall silent in undirected attention to the movement of thought/emotion, and drink from the infinite well of silence and emptiness?

What is our place in the universe? I propose that wherever there are the right conditions and enough time for potentially intelligent life to evolve in a random way, creatures of ‘higher thought’ arise that break the bonds of ecological niche and consciously manipulate their environments.

Furthermore, I propose there is a truly universal tendency in symbolic thought-bearing species using conscious thought (which is inherently separative) to fragment the seamless wholeness of their planets, as man has been doing to the Earth.

On the other hand, clearly brains such as ours are necessary to see and feel, indeed to participate in the silence and emptiness of the cosmic Mind.

That is not a contradiction, but the ultimate paradox. The silent, conscious awareness of the Mind that permeates the cosmos requires the evolution of creatures with brains large and complex enough to possess (and be possessed by) conscious thought. But creatures acquiring symbolic thought, without awakening deep and abiding insight, wreak havoc on their planets.

As smart as crows, orcas and bonobos are, the human brain is the only brain on this planet that has the capacity for conscious awareness of immanence and being infused with Mind.

Therefore it isn’t science and technology that make us human beings, or even language, art and culture, but developing our spiritual potential. That has nothing to do with organized religion, much the diabolical union between evangelical Christians and Donald Trump to which religion has descended in America.

Einstein said, “I have no better expression than the term ‘religious’ for this trust in the rational character of reality and its being accessible, at least to some extent, to human reason.”

Reason, the highest faculty of the intellect, is necessary, but insight is essential. Reason cannot extricate humankind from the mess man has made, for reason and the intellect also produced the bomb, and is giving Israel, stuck in the Old Testament, reason to use it against Iran.

Einstein was very deterministic and rather deistic, maintaining, “Everything is determined, the beginning as well as the end, by forces over which we have no control…we all dance to a mysterious tune, intoned in the distance by an invisible player.”

Though control is a delusion, beings with the potential for higher consciousness contain a creative, indeterminate potential for ongoing creation in accord with the cosmic Mind. That has nothing to do with choice and free will, and everything to do with wholeness, responsibility and insight.

There is a tremendous elegance in the paradox between temporality and space-time, in which the brain indisputably exists, and directly experiencing the silent, empty and timeless ground of being, which the brain is capable of sharing in when thought, knowledge and experience are completely still.

What releases the spiritual potential within us? Passive watchfulness in the mirror of nature, which gathers sufficient non-directed attention to completely silence thought and bring the benediction of Mind.

Though it dominates the human brain and is decimating the Earth, symbolic thought is not the entire brain anymore than it is the entirety of nature.

For when the brain is completely quiet and empty of thought, the brain sees, feels and shares in the throbbing silence and creative emptiness of Mind.

Martine LeFevre

lefevremartin77@gmail

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Martin LeFevre - Meditations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 