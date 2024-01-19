Shearing Record Update

Record shearing hopefuls Hemi Braddick, Flynn Harvey and Ray Kinsman are well ahead of the target pace chasing a new World mark for strongwool ewes in eight hours on what promises to be an excrutiatingly hot day in a Southern Hawke’s Bay woolshed.

Starting at 7am at Pohuetai Station, about 7km from Dannevirke, the trio had an official tally of 447 in the first of the four two-hour runs, and at the pace could go close to breaking the record by about 200 sheep.

Record holders Luke Mullins, Eru Weeds and James Mack sheared 398 in the first two hours of their day in setting the target of 1611 on January 17, 2017, at Waitara Station, between Napier and Taupo.

Shearing for Dannevirke contractor and former records-breaker Rod Sutton, Braddick, from Eketahuna, and Harvey, from Kaitaia, were each on target for tallies of 600 by the send of the day, with Braddick having shorn 151 at the quarter-stage, and Harvey having shorn 150. Kinsman, from Fairlie, had shorn 146.

The second run started at 9.30am and the lunch break will be taken at the halfway stage at 11.30am.

Temperatures over 30deg are expected outside during the day, which has been timed to meet the requirements of the sheep being at least 18 months old and carrying at least 3kg of wool each.

