Penny Fights Off Robb For Popular Victory At Manfeild

Saturday, 27 January 2024, 7:14 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

John Penny took his first overall victory of the season in the Toyota 86 Championship today years – taking out Race 1 at Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon, after Tom Bewley was docked five seconds for a jumped start.

Bewley got away a fraction too early leaving Penny, Jackson Rooney and Hunter Robb jostling over the first lap to establish the ‘real’ lead. Series leader Tom was given a five second penalty for his ambitious getaway and it effectively ruled him out of the battle for victory immediately.

By the end of the second lap the leading group had established a one second lead over Cormac Murphy, fifth on the road in the early stages. He led the second pack which included Harry Townshend, Justin Allen, Saxon Sheehan and a fast-starting Lockie Bloxsom.

Robb – fastest man on the track in the early stages - quickly caught Penny and hovered right behind the pole position sitter but could not find a way past, even with headlights ablaze to try and unsettle the wily veteran.

After ten laps Penny came home just over two seconds in arrears of Bewley and that was enough to secure him the win. Bewley’s time penalty dropped him to fourth leaving the top three as Penny, Robb and Rooney.

Penny – who promised before the start of the season to give the younger competitors a run for their money – was delighted to win.

“I knew early on that Tom might have a penalty but it wasn’t confirmed over the radio until a bit later so I did have to focus on keeping him in sight and not letting him get too much of a lead,” he said on the podium.

“Having said that I had Hunter filling my mirrors throughout so I had one eye on that too, but the car was great and I didn’t have to defend too hard.”

Cormac Murphy recorded his best result in the championship with a very impressive fifth place, beating William Exton in the process. Harry Townshend was an equally impressive sixth for his best result, and Saxon Sheehan scored his personal best in the category with eighth.

Justin Allen was a feature of the midfield battle throughout and came home in ninth with Australian Scholarship champion Lockie Bloxsom rounding out the top ten.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 2 Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon – Race 1

122John PennyAction Motorsport
269Hunter RobbAction Motorsport
330Jackson RooneyRace Lab Drivers Academy
44Tom BewleyMackenzie Motorsport
581Cormac MurphyRace Lab Drivers Academy
642William ExtonRace Lab Drivers Academy
773Harry TownshendBayswater Motorsport
899Justin AllenAllen Racing Team
957Saxon SheehanJames Marshall Motorsport
1011William MortoniMac Race Engineering
1175Tayler BryantAction Motorsport
123Alice BuckleyRace Lab Drivers Academy
1323Lockie BloxsomiMac Race Engineering
1455Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
1589Brooklyn HoranMacKenzie Motorsport
1620Hayden BakkerusMacKenzie Motorsport
177Tim LeachWinger Motorsport
1887Summer RintouleAction Motorsport
198Thomas MallardCrème Racing
2041Alex HawleyAction Motorsport
215Breanna MorrisDayle ITM Racing
2288Noel SimpsonAction Motorsport
2350Ryan DenizeMacKenzie Motorsport
    

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

