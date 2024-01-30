New Zealand Open To #RefillForGood With Hydro Flask

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is excited to announce a new initiative to reduce waste by partnering with reusable drink bottle company, Hydro Flask as the Hydration Partner for the 103rd Edition of the tournament.

Hydro Flask products replace single-use plastics like plastic water bottles and will help support the New Zealand Open’s goal of being a more sustainable tournament, both on and off the course.

New Zealand Open’s Partnership Manager, Michael Goldstein says that the tournament is committed to its sustainability goals and this is just one of the steps being put in place.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hydro Flask as a partner for the tournament this year. With their support, our players and caddies will have the highest quality bottles in their bag and this will massively help to cut down on single-use plastics at the event.”

“In addition, we’ve been working alongside Hydro Flask to provide water stations at key area’s of the course. This will enable everyone who comes to the tournament to access water and support our initiative to reduce waste.”

Hydro Flask Co-Chief Executive, Johnathan Lopes Da Silva is thrilled to be the Hydration Partner of the New Zealand Open and supporting the tournament's bid to be a more sustainable event and #refillforgood.

"Hydro Flask is committed to inspiring others to join us in doing our part for the planet and eliminate single-use plastics from our daily lives. Avoiding single-use plastic bottles is an easy step we can all take, especially when alternatives exist."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"It’s an honour to partner with such a prestigious event and to align with the New Zealand golfing community."

"With a shared dedication to performance - we are really looking forward to hydrating some of the world's top golfers throughout the tournament,” says Da Silva.

Spectators attending the New Zealand Open are encouraged to purchase an Official Limited Edition New Zealand Open Hydro Flask from the merchandise tent at Millbrook Resort or bring along their own reusable drink bottle and #refillforgood at one of the Hydro Flask hydration stations on course.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Hydro Flask visit hydroflask.co.nz

© Scoop Media

