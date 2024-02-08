The Waikato Show Transforms Into A Week-long Celebration Capturing The Essence Of The Region

The Waikato Show, a cornerstone event in the heart of New Zealand, is set to undergo a groundbreaking transformation in 2024. Responding to the evolving societal landscape, the organisers announce a shift from the traditional 3-day show format to a spectacular week-long festival, scheduled to take place in October.

In recent years, the Show (originally founded as the Waikato Winter Show) has experienced a decline in attendance, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19, signalling a crucial need for transformative adjustments. This groundbreaking move is aimed at securing the event's legacy for the next century, with a history dating back 117 years.

Graeme Allen, President of the Waikato Winter Show Association, expresses enthusiasm for the transformative journey ahead.

“Our decision to expand the Waikato Show into a week-long festival is a strategic move to keep pace with the changing dynamics of our community. We believe this evolution will not only honour the legacy of the past 117 years but will also lay a strong foundation for the next 117 years of vibrant celebration and community connection.” says Allen.

The new festival, to be known as 'The Great Waikato Festival' will showcase the region's best in arts, creative expressions, sport, local business innovations, agriculture and more. The expanded festival format invites community participation to be part of this experience that celebrates the unique spirit of the Waikato region. The week-long festival promises a deeper exploration of Waikato's offerings, allowing attendees to engage with local artisans, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Save the date for October 26th to November 3rd, 2024, as the Waikato Show transforms into a week-long celebration capturing the essence of the region.

Highlight Event: Waikato A&P Show - November 1st to 3rd

The pinnacle of the festival will be the Waikato A&P Show, scheduled from November 1st to 3rd. This exhibition of agricultural excellence will serve as a captivating event, setting the stage for the grandeur and excitement that will unfold after the festival's official commencement on Labour weekend.

Mark your calendars for this momentous occasion as the Waikato Show takes on a new identity. Join us in October for an unforgettable week-long celebration that captures the essence, innovation, and vitality of the Waikato region.

© Scoop Media

