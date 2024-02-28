Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Announcement: Legendary Paul Kelly Returns To NZ For A One-off Show

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 7:12 pm
Press Release: OK NOW WORLD

Legendary Australian Folk-Rock Artist Paul Kelly to Transform Avondale Hollywood into a Realm of Intimate Musical Storytelling For One Night on March 22

Legendary Australian folk-rock artist Paul Kelly is set to transform the iconic Avondale Hollywood into an acoustic haven of music with a one-off intimate show on Friday March 22nd. Joined onstage by special guest and nephew Dan Kelly, this concert promises to be an extraordinary showcase of musical storytelling with Goodshirt’s Rodney Fisher opening the night..

This highly-anticipated show marks Kelly's first return to Auckland since his critically acclaimed and sold-out New Zealand tour in 2017. Fans are in for a rare treat as Kelly journeys through his vast and influential repertoire, including timeless classics and contemporary compositions.

With a career that spans decades, Paul Kelly has established himself as an icon in the music industry. His nineteen studio albums, numerous film and television soundtracks, and multiple awards, including seventeen ARIA awards and six CMA awards (Australian Country Music Awards), attest to his extraordinary talent and impact. His induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 1997 and appointment as an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2017 for distinguished service to the performing arts further highlight his significant contributions to music.

Kelly's influence extends beyond his own recordings. He has written songs for renowned artists like Mick Thomas, Renee Geyer, Kate Ceberano, Nick Cave, Kasey Chambers, Missy Higgins, and Troy Cassar-Daley. Praised by David Fricke of Rolling Stone Magazine as "one of the finest songwriters I have ever heard,” Kelly's works, such as "Before Too Long," "Darling It Hurts," "Dumb Things," "To Her Door," and "Give in to My Love," have cemented his place as a musical legend.

This show promises not just a concert, but a journey through the stories and soulful expressions that define the artistry of Paul Kelly. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a master at work in one of Auckland's most beloved venues.

Paul Kelly appears onstage with Dan Kelly. Rodney Fisher performs solo to open the show.

CRS PRESENTS PAUL KELLY ONSTAGE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DAN KELLY AND SUPPORTED BY GOODSHIRT’S RODNEY FISHER

HOLLYWOOD AVONDALE

FRIDAY MARCH 22

