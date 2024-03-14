Doc Edge Festival Unveils First Films For 2024 Edition

The Documentary New Zealand Trust proudly presents DOC EDGE FESTIVAL 2024, running from 19 June to 31 July 2024. As an Academy Awards® qualifying international documentary festival, Doc Edge is poised to become a major cultural event in the Asia Pacific region, positioning Ōtautahi Christchurch as the epicentre for all things documentary. In an exciting, bold, and strategic move, the festival solidifies its global reputation as a crucial destination for films to debut their world and international premieres.

Excitement mounts as Doc Edge unveils the lineup for its 19th edition, set to captivate audiences across various venues in Christchurch, including HOYTS, Lumiere Cinemas, Alice Cinemas, Christchurch Art Gallery, the Town Hall, Tūranga (Central Library), and other locations (19 – 30 June) turning the Garden City into a “Life Unscripted” documentary destination with screenings, an Awards Ceremony, Immersive Exhibition, Schools Programme, Live Events, Industry Forum, Pitching Competition, Market and Networking Opportunities.

Following the Christchurch leg, the festival will extend its reach with simultaneous screenings and immersive experiences in Wellington’s The Roxy Cinema and Te Auaha Gallery (3 – 14 July), as well as in Auckland’s The Capitol Cinema and Auckland Central Library (3 – 14 July). For those unable to attend in person, the festival will offer an online Virtual Cinema experience (15 – 31 July).

Known for its bold and diverse curation, Doc Edge brings together a compelling selection of films and immersive projects that delve into themes such as social justice, environmental challenges, human rights, and the arts.

The festival is proud to announces the following first ten films (listed by alphabetical order) to premiere in June:

A RESILLIENT MAN

Dir. Stephane Carrel | France | 2024 | 90 min | Asia Pacific Premiere

Famous dancer Steven McRae's struggle at the pinnacle of his career to return to the stage after suffering a severe injury which could put an end to his position within the Royal Ballet of London.

A VICTORY OF LOVE

Dir. Simon John Kreitem| UK | 2023 | 100 min | Asia Pacific Premiere

Away for one night, Carolyn’s world became unrecognisable. Because that was the night ISIS took her family.

DEVI

Dir. Subina Shrestha | Nepal | 2024 | 80 min | International Premiere

Nepal's Civil War ended in 2006, but not for Devi; rebel warrior, mother and sexual violence survivor. As those in power try to erase rape from the history of the war, Devi has to battle her own demons before she can begin to build a movement to fight for justice.

HABANA SHAKES

Dir. Marcelle Lunam | New Zealand, Australia | 2024 | 70 min | International Premiere

Kiwi director Lunam follows five young Cubans; a skater, tattoo artist, actor, ballerina and an electronica DJ over ten days in Havana. What is it that they want in their Cuba and in their futures?

I AM THE RIVER, THE RIVER IS ME

Dir. Petr Lom | Netherlands | 2024 | 86 min | Asia Pacific Premiere

The Whanganui River, the first river ever to be recognised as a legal person, sparked a global 'rights of nature' movement. Māori river guardian Ned Tapa takes his friends from around the world on a canoe trip, down this iconic river that is the main character of the film.

ICE MAIDEN

Dirs. Nathaniel C. T. Jackson, James Blannin-Ferguson| New Zealand, Australia | 2024 | 90 min | World Premiere

Kiwi director Jackson and Australian director Blannin-Ferguson chart the uncompromising determination of Australian Lisa Blair, who became the first woman in history to sail solo around Antarctica.

PISTACHIO WARS

Dirs. Yasha Levine, Rowan Wernham | New Zealand, USA | 2024 | 75 min | World Premiere

Kiwi director Wernham and American Journalist Levine follow a lead on a water sale between a farmer and a small desert town—and discover a hidden side to California’s healthy snack industry.

I SHALL NOT HATE

Dir. Tal Barda | Canada, France | 2024 | 95 min | International Premiere

A Canadian-Palestinian doctor's mission of tolerance and forgiveness is put to the ultimate test when he loses his three daughters. Meet a Nobel-nominated bestselling author from Gaza whose greatest adversary is hate itself.

INVISIBLE NATION

Dir. Vanessa Hope | Taiwan, USA | 2023 | 85 min | New Zealand Premiere

With unprecedented access to Taiwan's sitting head of state, director Hope investigates the election and tenure of Tsai Ing-wen, the first female president of Taiwan.

INVISIBLE SUMMIT

Dir. Lixin Fan | China | 2024 | 88 min | World Premiere

By climbing Mt. Everest as the first blind Asian mountaineer, a visually impaired man wants to prove that even though he can't see the world, one deserves to be seen as long as one strides through life with strength and courage.

In addition to the exciting film lineup, Doc Edge is proud to announce the first four immersive projects that promise to engage and inspire festival attendees:

THE EYE AND I

Dir. Jean-Michel Jarre, Hsin-Chien Huang | France, Taiwan | 2024 | Australasian Premiere

Journey through the evolution of surveillance, from religious supervision to today's digital omnipresence and control. Through 12 cells set in a panopticon, visitors explore the influence of surveillance in art, family, politics, social organisation, and technology.

MURALS

Dirs. Alex Topaller, Daniel Shapiro | Ukraine, USA | 2023 | Asia Pacific Premiere

This immersive visual experience uses cutting-edge 3D scanning to place viewers face-to-face with the war devastation in Ukraine. The not-for-profit art project captures Banksy’s artwork left on the rubble of people’s homes, schools, and infrastructure.

64 WAYS OF BEING

Dir. Troy Innocent| New Zealand, Ecuador | 2024 | World Premiere

An urban art experience that brings Ōtautahi Christchurch's lanes, streets, parks, and river to life via audio stories and augmented reality to create a conversation with the city about its past, present, and future.

TRANSCENDENCE

Dir. Ellie Adams | New Zealand | 2024 | World Premiere

Navigating the challenging terrain of dementia, Maggie, a pākeha woman in her mid-60s, spends her days in front of an old TV set, occasionally visited by her granddaughter, Maia. As Maggie's memories fade, Maia guides viewers to interact with key objects from Maggie’s life.

The complete lineup of films and immersive projects premiering at ‘Life Unscripted by Doc Edge 2024’ will be unveiled in Christchurch at the Programme Launch on 9 May.

Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase starting from 9 May via the festival’s website. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by visiting docedge.nz and following Doc Edge on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

2024 KEY DATES & VENUES

Tickets on Sale: 9 May

Christchurch: 19 – 30 June, HOYTS, Lumiere Cinemas, Alice Cinemas,

Christchurch Art Gallery, the Town Hall, Tūranga (Central Library), and other locations

Auckland: 3 – 14 July, The Capitol Cinema, Auckland Central Library

Wellington: 3 – 14 July, The Roxy Cinema, Te Auaha Gallery

Nationwide: 15 – 31 July, The Virtual Cinema

