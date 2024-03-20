Wholemeal Cafe Battle For The Bay: A Sporting Showdown For Mental Health Awareness

Golden Bay, New Zealand - March 19, 2024 - Get ready for a thrilling weekend of sportsmanship, community, and mental health advocacy at the Wholemeal Cafe Battle for the Bay, set to kick off on March 23rd and 24th at the Rec Park Football Grounds in Golden Bay. This remarkable event is not only a football tournament but also a significant fundraiser for Hope is My Homeboy, alongside supporting GBAFC itself.

With thirteen teams from across the Nelson region vying for victory, the Battle for the Bay promises an electrifying showcase of athleticism and teamwork. Its a mixed tournament and two high profile guest teams are making it even more special. The Takaka Rugby Club are adding an exciting cross-code challenge to the mix and incredible guests the Special Olympics team are also joining for an exhibition match. This is truly demonstrating the unity of the local sporting community!

"The Wholemeal Cafe Battle for the Bay is more than just a football tournament; it's a platform for promoting mental health awareness and fostering community spirit," said Phil Smith, outgoing President of the GBAFC and the driving force behind this initiative. "Two years ago I faced the darkest day of my life where I actively went to end my life. It was the most unique feeling of being lost and letting everyone down. My saving grace was my children. From this moment I know that my family is even bigger. Its the friends I have in the changing room after I lose a game, its my mates that are a phone call away. For me playing in the GBAFC Stingrays was my favourite season of footy and Battle for the Bay is about sharing the message that you are enough. That we are all equal and no matter what club or sport we play never has it been so important to look out for each other"

Throughout the tournament, attendees can look forward to more than just thrilling matches. The event will feature a points based system on displays of sportspersonship and unity as well as podcast tent for discussions on football, mental health, sponsors and more.

"We believe in the power of sports to bring people together and spark important conversations," added Smith. "By combining our passion for football with a commitment to mental health advocacy, we hope to break down stigma, provide support, and promote positive well-being within our community."

The Wholemeal Cafe Battle for the Bay will also offer incredible prizes, a mighty raffle, and various entertainment for attendees of all ages, ensuring a weekend of fun and philanthropy for everyone involved. The public and media are warmly invited to attend all weekend. An opening address will be held at 9.15am on Saturday and a closing ceremony and awards scheduled for approximately 2.50pm on Sunday 24th.

For inquiries and further information about the event, please reach out to Phil Smith, outgoing President of the Golden Bay Football Club and a dedicated community leader. Details of the draw can be found on the GBAFC Facebook page.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable weekend of sportsmanship, solidarity, and mental health advocacy! Join us at the Rec Park Football Grounds in Golden Bay on March 23rd and 24th for the Wholemeal Cafe Battle for the Bay.

About Wholemeal Cafe Battle for the Bay: The Wholemeal Cafe Battle for the Bay is an annual football tournament and fundraiser organized by the Golden Bay Football Club in Golden Bay, New Zealand. With a focus on promoting mental health awareness and fostering community spirit, the event brings together teams from across the Nelson region for a weekend of sportsmanship and solidarity. Proceeds from the event support both Hope is My Homeboy and the Golden Bay Football Club. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/goldenbayfootballclub

Participating teams

Richmond Bogans

Tahuna

Tahuna Flamingos

Motueka

Mapua

Football Friends

Richmond

FC Nelson

Nelson Suburbs

Golden Bay

Golden Bay Pumas (youth)

Takaka Rugby

Special Olympics

