Luminous Beast Makes Waves Internationally

Following up their 2021 International Emmy win, New Zealand production company Luminous Beast’s second series, AFTER THE PARTY, has been picked up by both the UK’s CHANNEL 4 and Australia’s ABC network.

AFTER THE PARTY premiered on TVNZ October 2023, and is the first New Zealand series to be accepted into Series Mania. At the prestigious media forum that happened in Lille France this past week, Robyn Malcolm won Best Actress for her role as maligned Penny. Malcolm is also a co-creator of After The Party, along with head writer Dianne Taylor.

The last few years have been a whirlwind since Luminous Beast formed over Zoom during covid lockdown. Since their first series, INSiDE, went on to win numerous awards, including Best Short Form Series at the International Emmys, the company’s founders, Peter Salmon, Dan Musgrove and Shoshana McCallum, have been developing their slate of premium television and film projects. When Australia's Lingo Pictures approached Luminous Beast to co-produce AFTER THE PARTY, the show’s rich material and caliber of people attached, made it an absolute no-brainer.

“The response we’ve had to the show, here in New Zealand, has been wonderfully overwhelming. It kind of felt like an important moment in New Zealand television. We’re thrilled to share it with other parts of the world.” After the Party director and producer, Peter Salmon says. “And I’m so very happy for Robyn and this much deserved win. Robyn is the most bravest, generous actor I have been lucky enough to work with.”

AFTER THE PARTY is currently available in New Zealand on TVNZ+.

