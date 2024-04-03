Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Local Newcomer Luana Gordon Announces Her New Single Working The Weekend

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 7:35 am
Press Release: Luana Gordon

Luana Gordon is pleased to announce the release of her new single Working the Weekend, available now on all streaming platforms.

Following her 2023 debut Drunk In The Living Room, Working the Weekend is an acoustic folk-inspired track about the impact that working odd hours and being on the road has on personal lives and relationships. Based on Gordon's career as cabin crew, but written to encompass anyone who has ever struggled to balance their work and personal life, the song contemplates the drawbacks of a dream job: isolation, loneliness and a longing to be home with the people who matter most.

Be amongst the first to discover Luana Gordon, Samoan-European singer-songwriter from Otahuhu, Auckland. Produced by her brother, Auckland musician Peter Leupolu (keyboards for Sola Rosa, Bella Kalolo, TEEKS and more), and with support from oldest brother Oliver Leupolu (Shepherds Reign), this single was made with help from NZ On Air New Music Development Funding. It is the second release to come out of this unique sibling collaboration from south Auckland.

