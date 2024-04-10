Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
$100,000 Community Funded Film, ‘Safe/Sound’, Set To Premiere In Kāpiti

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: Firefly Films

College Principal Rory Kane (Ryan O’Kane), or “Prince”, as everyone seems to call him, is thrown into a waking nightmare when news of an encroaching threat, by way of his friend and police officer Ihaka Jones (Beulah Koale), comes to shatter the safety of his student body. Prince is told that the threat, an escaped convict, has been breaking into dozens of homes with a supernatural silence, targeting late-teen girls with brunette hair, but never doing anything to them but watching them sleep. Until last week… A girl just happened to wake up while the trespasser was in her room, sending Prince and Ihaka’s small town, next on the convict’s creepy tour, into a spiral that will see relationships tested and horrifying secrets unearthed. Prince only makes matters worse as he becomes overly protective of one of his closest students, 18-year-old Becca (Madeleine Adams), who thinks Prince is more interested in her than he is in protecting her.


A 40 minute short film project entitled Safe/Sound directed by LA based, Kāpiti born filmmaker Mason Cade Packer is set to have a local premiere on the evening of Monday 15 April.

Over 300 individuals and businesses contributed to the project, with over $50,000 raised (of the $100,000 budget for the film) from the local community, as well as dozens of volunteers and extras, paid cast and crew, food and in-kind donations to the project, as well as all locations for the production came directly from the community. As a thank you to so many incredible supporters, the filmmakers are hosting a premiere event, sponsored by the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti and Kāpiti College, which is expected to sell out with over two thirds capacity already booked from just the invitees alone.

