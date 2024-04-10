Earth Tongue Unveils Second Single ‘Grave Pressure’ From Upcoming Album Great Haunting

Hot off the heels of performances supporting Queens of the Stone Age and captivating audiences in the US, Earth Tongue, the dynamic fuzz rock duo release their second single, ‘Grave Pressure,’ from their highly anticipated album Great Haunting, set for release Friday 14 June 2024, via In The Red Records.

Described by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as having "electrifying guitar riffs and dynamic drum beats," their debut single ‘Bodies Dissolve Tonight’ served as a thrilling teaser for what fans can expect from the upcoming 9-track LP. Now, with ‘Grave Pressure’ the duo continue to deliver with the heavy hitting second single. The song begins with a unique, off-kilter drum fill, before Larkin’s signature terrifying fuzz kicks in. In keeping with the album's theme, the lyrics serve as a foreboding warning: "Grave Pressure crushing down on you."

The corresponding music video for ‘Grave Pressure,’ supported by NZ On Air, offers a mesmerising visual experience, filmed in Berlin following their most recent Europe tour. Directed by Tom Mannion, known for his work with Mermaidens on ‘Millennia,’ and produced by Caity Moloney (Dianas), the video captures Earth Tongue's dark sense of humour with nods to B-horror movies of the 1970s and 80s. Shot entirely on 16mm film, the video embraces the medium's rich colours and showcases the soft dreamy quality only real film grain can achieve.

Earth Tongue's vocalist and guitarist Gussie notes, "If this song was a movie, the protagonist would be trapped in a torturous space between life and death... It's totally schlocky, and we wanted a video to match that."

Despite encountering challenges, including an encounter with the Berlin "Ordnungspolizei," or "order police" and being asked to leave a park while they were filming, the band's dedication to their vision prevailed. "We soon found a new park, but it rained all day. The shoot was dramatic and a tad miserable. I guess we went method in a way... how else would you feel after being raised from the dead?" adds Gussie, reflecting on the peculiar scene that sees the duo lying buried under layers of leaves and dirt in a park in Berlin, amidst the pouring rain.

Earth Tongue are wrapping up their Aotearoa tour with final stops in Pōneke and Tāmaki Makaurau later this month. This marks fans' last chance to see them live in New Zealand before they venture to the UK and Europe. There, the band will accompany Ty Segall & Freedom Band on an 11-date tour, and continue to build their fan base across over 40 dates booked throughout Europe this summer.

April 12th - San Fran, Wellington

April 13th - Whammy, Auckland

Tickets on sale from earthtongue.co.nz

