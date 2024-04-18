Anticipation Builds For The Premier Event In The Agricultural Calendar

Planning and preparation for an event the size and scale of Fieldays takes months, and for many Exhibitors this is done alongside many other events taking place in the first half of the year.

Regardless of whether or not they have been involved in the event for decades or are exhibiting for the first time, they all come with the same objectives in mind.

To build their brand, connect with customers and make a sale, with some exhibitors Fieldays planning starting almost as soon as the gates close on the previous year’s event.

“We have our first Fieldays meeting before Christmas so we can move into the festive season knowing that we are heading in the right direction” says Kyle Osborne, Branch Manager Milking Machine Sales at Qubik. From Christmas until June, three team members spend most of their work hours planning our Fieldays site build. Come event time, we get contractors in to help with the build which can take a couple of weeks on and off depending on what the weather throws at us.

There are always two of our team on the ground during key parts of the process to oversee operations and pitch in as needed. After a recent rebranding exercise the Qubik team, formerly known as Te Awamutu Milking Machine Company (TMC) knew that Fieldays was going to be the best place to communicate their new branding. It would be pure madness if we didn’t invest in our rebrand and showcase the new brand at Fieldays. It’s the best place to connect with our customers and meet new ones” says Kyle.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In their early exhibiting days, they took home the Best Small Outdoor Site in the Fieldays Site Awards. Since then, their site has gone from strength to strength growing to a larger footprint each year.

“Making sure we have the right equipment on hand for our customers to interact with is vital. That is why a large site like ours is now takes almost six months of planning. Customers want to be able to see how things work in person, and not just look at a brochure or online. It means we can have one-on-one conversations and talk through our products right there and then”.

When the Qubik team arrive on-site in the coming weeks to start the busy pack-in process, the 114 hectares of open space at Mystery Creek Events Centre will quickly transform into a bustling hub of activity. It's an enormous undertaking setting up a large site, but one that Qubik is proud to have been able to execute successfully for 10 years.

“There is a huge amount of satisfaction in seeing it all come together and as a finished site, especially when what you have planned has materialised.”

For more information, please go to www.fieldays.co.nz

Tickets on sale early May.

© Scoop Media

