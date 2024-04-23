Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Blackbots Win The Rising Star Award At FIRST® Robotics WorldChampionships In Houston

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 3:23 pm
Press Release: First New Zealand

FIRST® New Zealand is thrilled to announce that the New Zealand Blackbots team has won the prestigious Rising Star Award at the 2024 FIRST® Robotics Competition World Championships in Houston, Texas.

The Rising Star Award celebrates a team that has demonstrated exceptional skil, spirit and passion for robotics. The New Zealand Blackbots impressed the judges with their innovative approach, teamwork, and dedication throughout the competition.

The Blackbots, comprised of talented students from Hawke’s Bay, competed against teams from around the globe in a series of intense robotics challenges. Their hard work and determination paid off, earning them recognition as one of the standout teams of the competition.

We are incredibly proud of the New Zealand Blackbots for their outstanding achievement at the World Championships," said FIRST® New Zealand Board Member Brendon White. "They have shown exceptional skill, creativity, and teamwork, embodying the values of FIRST®, Kaupapa Māori principles and inspiring others with their passion for robotics." 

The Rising Star Award is a testament to the dedication and talent of the New Zealand Blackbots team members, mentors, and supporters. Their success is a testament to the strength of the FIRST® robotics community in New Zealand and the team's commitment to excellence.

