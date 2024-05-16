Show Must Go On! Eddie Low Withdraws From NZ Highwaymen 2024,Longtime Friend Frankie Stevens Steps In



With deep regret, legendary singer Eddie Low has made the very difficult decision to withdraw from the highly anticipated NZ Highwaymen 2024 Tour due to ongoing health concerns. Eddie is thankful to his long-time friend, Frankie Stevens, who is stepping in to complete the band for the tour.

As many fans know, Eddie has been bravely battling diffuse gastric cancer since late 2023. This included a six-hour surgery to remove his entire stomach, followed by a significant amount of weight loss. While Eddie was determined to hit the road again in June with the NZ Highwaymen, he has made the call that the rigorous of touring – rehearsals, sound checks, travel, and the performances themselves – will be too demanding for him at this time.

Eddie's dedication to his fans is legendary. In a career spanning more than six decades, he's built a reputation for never letting them down. This is why the decision to withdraw is especially difficult. "I truly hoped to be strong enough for the tour, but it's just not possible right now,” says Eddie.

"Frankie is an entertainment veteran and I have full faith in his ability to deliver an incredible show. So much work has gone into planning this tour, and although I won't be there physically, I'll be cheering them on every step of the way. Frankie is a great showman, and I want the fans to support him and the rest of the band."

Promoter for the NZ Highwaymen Aly Cook says, “We had to let this be Eddie’s decision as to whether he could be well enough to perform and support him in every way regardless of his decision. Eddie’s drive to deliver for his audience is strong and he’s shown determination like no artist I have ever known in my life. He is an exemplary example of a saying in our business, ‘The Show Must Go On’. His partners in the NZ Highwaymen, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett and Dennis Marsh are saddened by what has happened to our good friend and we are behind him 150%!

“We are grateful that the wonderful Frankie Stevens has stepped up to fill the very big shoes of Eddie Low on this tour. We know the audiences will absolutely love Frankie’s performances with the NZ Highwaymen and the show will be its usual fabulous entertaining night loved by the audiences that attend.”

Frankie Said “I have known Eddie for a lot of years and regard him as one of Aotearoa, New Zealand’s great music Taonga’s, I am deeply saddened that Eddie has had to withdraw because of health concerns as I know how much he loves performing with his fellow Highwaymen and to his adoring audiences. While I look forward to working with Brendan, Dennis and Gray I am mindful of how much you will be missed bro and will endeavour to do you proud. Arohanui”

Frankie Stevens

Frankie Stevens recorded a number of successful songs. “My Elusive Dreams” became a New Zealand hit. It held the No.1 spot on the charts for three weeks and managed to stay in the Top 20 for 2 months. He was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year Honours list in 2004/2005. Frankie has represented New Zealand and England in several European Song Contests. He has won a Silver Prize at the second Tokyo Music Festival, as well as a Bronze and a Gold at the Golden Orpheus Song Festival in Bulgaria. He performed in Las Vegas. Frankie has appeared and toured with artists such as Olivia Newton-John, Shirley Bassey, Milton Berle, Sammy Davis Junior, Jack Jones and Val Doonican. Importantly for the NZ Highwaymen tour, Frankie is a longtime friend of Eddie and the other guys, and we we welcome him to the NZ Highwaymen family.

For more information please visit : www.nzhighwaymen.com

