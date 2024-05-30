Dirty Three Share Their Forthcoming Album, "Love Changes Everything"



Rising up from the waves and primordial mist, Dirty Three emerge once again with the reverie of new single 'Love Changes Everything II', arriving ashore ahead of their first album in over a decade Love Changes Everything - released physically on Friday, 14th June and digitally on Friday, 28th June. This news follows that of a just-announced third Melbourne date to their ever-growing Australian tour this June.

'Love Changes Everything II' is Dirty Three at midday: glancing pensively back at the waters of morning and forward past the sands to the shades of evening. Warren mans the keyboards, Jim turns round and round the kit, looking for a spot to sit in, and Mick provides gentle loops of five-string filigree, ringing the pillars of piano and synth as they solemnly rise toward the sky, away from the percussive clatter of men, pointing toward the immortal…

The Dirty Three (Warren Ellis, Mick Turner and Jim White) formed in Melbourne in 1992, to play with guitar, drums and violin or viola; within a couple years, they’d broken out of Australia and gone worldwide. Over the next ten years, they toured over and over the planet, cut seven albums out along the way, and de-coupled themselves to piece together many other fruitful collaborations with esteemed talents (Nick Cave, Cat Power, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, PJ Harvey, Nina Nastasia). Over the past 20 years, they’ve gotten together a few times to renew vows, rev the engines, play some shows, or make an album. Like now, with Love Changes Everything, a record bubbling up with the clarity of just-struck spring water — a translucence that gives way to muddy gushes of distortion, dirty guitar, smears of violin, and drums at times pounded upon beyond the microphones’ ability to receive.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

These lot were born to be as weathered as they are today. Time doesn’t matter. They make their gathered wisdom of the ages sing like something new every time. It renews. And Love Changes Everything.

Dirty Three, ahoy!

Stream / Download 'Love Changes Everything II' : https://dirtythree.lnk.to/lovechangeseverything-2

© Scoop Media

