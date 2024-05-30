Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Tops Barbershop Contest

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Chorus

Wellington City Chorus was crowned New Zealand women’s barbershop champion last weekend in Dunedin.

Led by Directors David Brooks and Jo Hodgson, their performance ranks them ninth out of all mid-sized choruses in the world and gives them the option to represent New Zealand in the Sweet Adelines International competition in Columbus, Ohio in October 2025.

David Brooks said, “We rebuilt the chorus after Covid which really knocked us for six because we couldn’t sing together for months and lost members. I feel incredibly fortunate that we had 45 members to take the stage in Dunedin and win both the mid-sized chorus trophy and the overall trophy for best score.”

The chorus will also be competing in the Barbershop Harmony New Zealand competition in Wellington this September.

