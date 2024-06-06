bar italia share new EP 'The Tw*ts'

Following on from their critically acclaimed albums Tracey Denim and The Twits, both out in 2023, which cemented them as one of the UK's most celebrated musical prospects, bar italia release new EP The Tw*ts June 5th on Matador. The Tw*ts comes amidst a year in which the London based three-piece of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton have toured North America, including multiple sold out shows, made their Coachella debut and played their biggest London headline to date at Electric Brixton. Last Sunday also saw the trio undertake their debut performance in New Zealand, with a sold-out show at Auckland's Neck of the Woods.

Written directly after The Twits, the three unreleased tracks on The Tw*ts –‘The only conscious being in the universe', ‘Sarcoustica’ and ‘drumstart’–were originally intended as B-sides to the single ’sounds like you had to be there’ from the album and share a similar sonic world to it, making for a companion piece to this period of the band’s output

Released in May 2023, Tracey Denim featured the singles ‘Nurse’, ‘punkt’, and ‘changer’ and came out to acclaim, including from The Guardian “one of the best albums of 2023 so far”, The Times “excellent debut album”, The Observer ‘Artist To Watch’, NME "a lasting impression that’s all of their own making", The Quietus “endlessly evocative” and Pigeons And Planes “quickly establishing themselves as one of the most enticing upcoming bands”. ‘Nurse!’ was playlisted on BBC 6 Music and received spins from Radio 1, Absolute Radio and NTS.

Following in November, The Twits featured singles ‘Jelsy’, ‘my little tony’ and ‘world’s greatest emoter’, with the latter two going on the A-list at BBC 6 Music. Sunday Times called it “wonderful (...) Bar Italia draw you into their alt-rock world and ensnare you in it", Uncut noted “quizzical, strangely beautiful songs”, and Line Of Best Fit said, "this is rich, idiosyncratic music that’s too wild and strange to copy". The release was accompanied by an exhibition of the band members' drawings at Frieze Gallery in London

