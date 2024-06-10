Bayside Rum Co. And Thomas Rose Launch Music Incubator For Emerging Artists

Photo/Supplied

[10 June - Auckland, NZ] Thomas Rose, founder of the music start-up Newsamplewhodis (NSWD), has launched a PledgeMe campaign to fund a music incubator programme aimed at establishing new pathways for emerging New Zealand artists. Partnering with the Auckland spirits company Bayside Rum Co., the initiative seeks to raise a minimum of $10,000, with a goal of $50,000, through sales of limited edition bottles of Bayside Rum, co-developed with Thomas Rose, with all profits going towards the incubator. Supporters can also secure tickets for the first documentary screening, backstage passes to the incubator production day, and an exclusive four-week masterclass with Thomas.

Thomas Rose, the founder of NSWD, stated, “NSWD aims to raise up to $50,000 to launch this incubator programme, which will help emerging artists overcome the traditional limitations of the music industry. Aspiring musicians often lack industry guidance, have limited resources and facilities, and face isolation and networking challenges. This incubator programme seeks to establish pathways for emerging artists by creating an environment where musicians, sound engineers, producers, and graphic designers can come together to support the creation and promotion of their work.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NSWD has previously conducted a pilot incubator programme, and the attending artists have reported producing some of their best work. The intensive workshop provided by the programme offers immersive sessions for emerging artists led by industry experts. NSWD’s hands-on approach focuses on honing individual skills, refining musical style, and mastering the craft of music production. Artists will receive insights, feedback, and mentorship to elevate their talents to professional standards. Furthermore, the artists will benefit from NSWD’s event platform across Australia and New Zealand, as well as multichannel publication, publicity, and promotion, including a documentary about the incoming artists.

The fundraising efforts for the incubator programme have received support from Bayside Rum Co, an Auckland-based rum company committed to creating a global rum brand that represents the best attributes of New Zealand. The co-founders of Bayside Rum, Egor Petrov and Anna Saveleva, have collaborated with Thomas Rose to co-develop a limited-edition coconut and kava-infused rum called ‘Rising Tides’, along with a distinct label that represents Thomas’ journey in the music world, from his roots to his ambitions. Rising Tides will be available for pre-order exclusively from PledgeMe for NZ $100.00, and all profits from the sales of this limited edition bottle will go towards the Music Incubator programme.

Egor Petrov from Bayside Rum expressed, “As a company, we are dedicated to representing the best of New Zealand to the world, from its world-class ingredients to its world-class musical talent. We hope that Thomas and the team at NSWD can create an environment that brings about the next Lorde, Stan Walker, or Dave Dobbyn, and that is why we are putting all the profit from these limited edition bottles towards NSWD. We truly believe that the more talent we can cultivate, the better outcomes we will have as a nation.”

Supporters will also have the opportunity to pre-purchase event tickets to the first screening of the documentary, backstage passes to the production day at the incubator, and a four-week masterclass programme by Thomas Rose, where he will help individuals progress their own creative projects.

About Newsamplewhodis (NSWD)

NSWD aims to revolutionise the music industry by creating unique pathways and immersive experiences that transcend industry limitations and cultural barriers to forge deeper connections and bring the world closer together through music. We nurture emerging talent through innovative incubation programmes, craft diverse experiences that redefine traditional boundaries, foster a global community where artists thrive, ensure their voices are heard, and celebrate the richness of musical diversity worldwide.

ABOUT BAYSIDE RUM CO.

At Bayside Rum Company we take inspiration from our surroundings to craft an 'Unmistakably Kiwi Rum'. The Antipodean influence of New Zealand affects our rum from the ingredients we use, by trying to stay as local as possible, through to the processes we employ right from sourcing of the raw materials to fermentation, ageing, and the design. The result is a modern rum that reflects New Zealand culture and its people while respecting the highest standards of traditional rum production.

© Scoop Media

