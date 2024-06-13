Vanuatu And Solomon Islands Prepare To Kick Off The OFC Men's Nations Cup In Port Vila

Solomon Islands co captain Philip Mango and Vanuatu captain Brian Kaltak (Photo Credit OFC Media via Phototek)

The opening match of the OFC Nations Cup 2024 between hosts Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands on (Saturday 3pm Vanuatu time) has already been tagged a Grand Final by both teams, due to the late withdrawal by New Caledonia.

With tournament favourites New Zealand as the third team in Group A, both teams realise an opening defeat could ruin any chances of making the semi-finals.

“This game is a Grand Final for us, nothing more, nothing less, so we have to step up,” said Solomon Islands interim head coach Jacob Moli at the pre-tournament media conference in Port Vila.

Vanuatu counterpart Juliano Schmeling agreed that securing victory against the Solomon Islands was vital to progress in the tournament.

“We understand New Zealand is at different level in Oceania, so this will be the key match. Now New Caledonia couldn’t make it, this is a big match, a grand final for both of us,” said the Vanuatu coach who was only appointed a few weeks before the tournament, just like his colleague in the Solomons dug-out.

The Brazilian is realistic about what can be achieved in a short preparation time, and says the result at the OFC Nations Cup is important, but not the end goal.

“Of course, we want to do well in front of our own fans, but even a loss would be part of the longer process of developing a strong national team for the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign,” said Schmeling.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Vanuatu coach said he will tap into his deep knowledge of the Solomon players after working with their national futsal team eight years ago.

“Of course I will utilise every single thing I know about them, but it was many years ago, so I am not sure how much it will help. I know them, but they know me as well as a coach,” says Schmeling.

Moli had even less time to prepare for the OFC Nations Cup after he accepted the job only two weeks ago, but he knows the playing squad well and is confident he will put out a formidable side on Saturday.

“We have only had two weeks to prepare, so we need to make sure we do the simple things well and everyone knows their roles and responsibilities on the field,” Moli said.

The Solomon Islands have enjoyed a successful period in recent times, coming agonisingly close to winning the final of the Pacific Games on home soil in December.

Despite the Solomons only losing six times in 35 matches against Vanuatu, the last time in 2017, their coach is quick to hand the home team the favourites’ tag.

“I would say Vanuatu is the favourite on Saturday and we just hope we turn up and are ready for the game,” said Moli who is calling on the Solomon Island community in Port Vila to come out in force on Saturday to support their country.

The 2024 OFC Nations Cup is the first time the OFC pinnacle event is hosted in Vanuatu and their captain, Brian Kaltak is expecting Freshwater Stadium to be packed to the rafters.

When asked about the home-town pressure, Kaltak says the team has been slightly insulated from the excitement in the capital at their tournament hotel.

“For the boys from here there will be increased pressure, but also excitement. When the Solomons and Vanuatu play each other, it is always crazy.”

Kaltak is Vanuatu’s first professional player who won his second A-League title with Central Coast Mariners recently.

“That Grand Final was the biggest crowd I played for, but I have learned to deal with that pressure, so I will try to use that experience and help the boys to settle down.”

See below for the full match schedule.

© Scoop Media

