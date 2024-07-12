2024 IHC Art Awards Winners Announced

Amy Hall from Auckland has won the annual IHC Art Awards and a $5,000 prize with her needlework self-portrait, Love Cats.

Amy is very excited about her win for the meticulous work, an homage to her feline companions and emblazoned with a large "Meow" across the front of her purple hat.

Second place and a $3,000 prize went to Jack Rowland for his pencil drawing Man in the Boat.

Cherie Mellsopp, winner of the Art Awards in 2009, took third place and $2,000 for her mixed media work, Veil of Gold.

The inaugural Holdsworth Charitable Trust Scholarship Award for art studios that support artists with intellectual disabilities went to The Shed Creative Space in Paraparaumu and Ōtaki.

The Shed Creative Space won $5,000 with works from studio artists Declan Jack – Train Yard, Christian Martin – Endangered NZ and Joziah Martin – Self Portrait.

The Shed Creative Space tutor, Susan Wildblood, says they are delighted to win the award.

"The Art Awards are fantastic. They're an acknowledgment of all the effort our artists put into their work in the classroom and give them the opportunity to show it off. You can see the pride on their faces.

"We are enormously grateful to the Holdsworth Charitable Trust for sponsoring the award. It will make a big difference to us, helping with the funding we need to provide enough resources for the classes."

Sixteen-year-old Jessika Rose McClure from Paraparaumu College has won the Youth Award and $1,500 with her digital drawing, Cowgirl.

Voting for the L’affare People's Choice Award opens on the IHC website on July 17. It closes on July 28 and the winner will be announced in August.

All competition entries are on display at Webb's, 23 Marion St, Wellington until August 8.

The judges this year were Tim Walker, Auckland-based arts and culture consultant; Mark Hutchins-Pond, Webb’s Art Specialist; Elizabeth Caldwell, Manager Arts, Culture and Heritage at Napier City Council; and Michel Tuffery, artist.

