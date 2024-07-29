Fiji Leave It Late To Secure Opening Day Victory Over Cook Islands In Papeete

Fiji scored deep into stoppage time to break Cook Islands hearts and open their campaign with a win at the OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2024.

Rishal Shanker scored twice - the second coming in the 96th minute - as Fiji were made to work hard for the three points by an outstanding Cook Islands side.

The reality is the Fijians had more than enough chances to win the game comfortably, but the Cook Islands players kept their composure and fought to the end until experiencing late heartbreak.

Ngati Manuel’s side made a spectacular start, missing a couple of half chances before deservedly taking the lead in the 12th minute through a fine strike by Harold Rasmussen.

Five minutes later Fiji should have equalised, but Tukai Ravonokula’s shot was brilliantly saved by a diving Tunui Tunui in the Cook Islands goal.

Ravonokula had another opportunity to level the scores, but his stinging shot was straight at Tunui who made the save. The Cook islands keeper kept his side ahead with another sublime save from Ravonokula in the 24th minute.

Just before the break Josaia Raikoso rifled a volley towards the goal but Tunui was there once again to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Kenya Enoka then received a yellow card with a rash late tackle on Veleni Rasorewa but the resulting free-kick was ballooned high over the goal. There was time for a late chance for the Cook Islands to double their advantage after a mistake in the Fijian defence, but Josef Crocombe blasted over the bar.

Fiji continued to attack after coach Sunil Kumar made three changes at the break. Striker Veleni Rasorewa put the ball in the back of the net only to be ruled offside.

Thirteen minutes into the second half Fiji finally made the breakthrough when a cross from the right found the head of substitute Rishal Shankar, and this time Tunui could do nothing to stop the substitute from finding the back of the net.

The number 7 turned from hero to villain in the 66th minute when another ball across the goal found him unmarked, but he blasted the ball over the bar from close range.

Redemption for Shanker and the decisive moment for Fiji finally arrived deep into stoppage time, as substitute Ryan David broke down the right-hand edge of the box and his low cross was tucked away by Shankar to grab his second and secure a crucial three points for Fiji.

Fiji: 2 (Rishal SHANKAR 58’, 90+6)

Cook Islands: 1 (Harold RASMUSSEN 12’)

HT 0-1

